Ferris Bueller's Day Off Finally Drops on 4K Blu-ray

Life does move pretty fast, but when it comes to bringing the iconic 1986 film Ferris Bueller to 4K Blu-ray, Paramount Home Entertainment took their sweet time. On the plus side, they didn't wait until the film turned 40. They also tied the reveal to Ferris Bueller Day, which takes place on June 5th. The event offers up the perfect excuse for fans for take a sick day and head into the city – especially fans that live in Chicago.

The 4K Ultra HD release of Ferris Bueller's Day Off is fully remastered with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It als includes John Hughes' original director's commentary, which has not been available on a disc release since the first DVD release came out in 1999. The full list of special features can be found below.

Commentary with Director John Hughes

Getting the Class Together: The Cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off

The Making of Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Who is Ferris Bueller?

The World According to Ben Stein

Vintage Ferris Bueller: The Lost Tapes

Digital Copy

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $25.99 with a release date set for August 1st. A SteelBook edition is also available here on Amazon for $30.99. You won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

"Matthew Broderick stars as the delightfully charming Ferris who, with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and best bud Cameron (Alan Ruck), ditches school to enjoy one perfect day as a kid with no responsibilities. In 2014, FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF was added to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry, which serves as a compendium of films that have been judged to be culturally, aesthetically or historically important."

Note that a potential Ferris Bueller spinoff movie dubbed Sam and Victor's Day Off came to light last year that would focus on the valets from the original film that took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a joy ride. The creators of Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, were said to be involved, but we haven't heard any updates about the film in some time. When we do, you'll be able to find the news right here.