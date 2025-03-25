Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer Unveils the Franchise’s Deadliest Sequel

New Line Cinema has released the full trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines, which is set to revive the horror franchise after a 14-year absence from theaters. The footage provides a fresh look at the sixth installment starring Brec Bassinger as Stefani, a college student experiencing recurring nightmares about her family’s impending doom. The trailer reveals the film’s central premise of a generational connection to Death’s design, suggesting that consequences of cheating fate can extend across bloodlines — a significant evolution from the standalone disasters of previous entries. Finally, the new Final Destination Bloodlines trailer features Tony Todd on his final on-screen appearance as the enigmatic mortician William Bludworth, with the trailer indicating his character’s mysterious connection to Death will be explored in depth.

The Final Destination Bloodlines trailer represents the culmination of a long development process that began in 2019. The project underwent several conceptual iterations before arriving at its current form, which centers on the generational aspects of Death’s design. Producer Craig Perry originally envisioned a story focused on first responders, stating, “These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die.” This concept evolved through multiple screenplay iterations, with writers Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor crafting the current script based on a story developed with Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Final Destination Bloodlines’s production faced significant hurdles, including pandemic-related delays and the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, before finally shooting between March and May 2024 under cinematographer Christian Sebaldt. The trailer teases the franchise’s first installment since Final Destination 5 in 2011, showcasing how directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein have approached a series known for its inventive death sequences and exploration of fate versus free will.

How Final Destination Bloodlines Reinvents the Horror Franchise for a New Generation

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

The new trailer suggests Bloodlines takes the most substantial mythological expansion yet by exploring how Death’s design might target families across generations rather than just individuals who have directly cheated fate. This approach maintains continuity with the franchise’s fundamental premise while providing new narrative possibilities that could extend beyond a single film. There’s definitely potential for sequels, as directors Lipovsky and Stein are true fans of the franchise who secured their position through what industry insiders described as an unforgettable pitch meeting involving staged accidents and visual effects.

Warner Bros.’s decision to upgrade Final Destination Bloodlines from streaming exclusive to theatrical release with IMAX presentations demonstrates significant confidence in the finished product. Their decision is already paying off, as following a brief teaser release, four of the five Final Destination entries simultaneously appeared in Max’s top 10 most-watched movies, with the original film claiming the second overall position on the platform’s rankings. The success of the previous Final Destination films on Max showcases the continued interest in the franchise, which may translate into a considerable box office haul.

Final Destination Bloodlines arrives in theaters on May 16th.

Final Destination Bloodlines arrives in theaters on May 16th.