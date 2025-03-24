Final Destination Bloodlines Teaser Has Us Cringing Ahead of Full Trailer

The full length trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines is coming on Tuesday, but first we’ll all have to hold our breath after the new teaser set up something gruesome. A brief 10-second clip dropped — pun intended — on social media on Monday, showing a glass falling and shattering over a trough of ice behind a bar. Someone swept up most of the glass, but they accidentally knocked a shard of it into the that will probably go into drinks later. It’s not hard to imagine what’s in store for the person who gets that in their cup, and it won’t be refreshing. Of course, knowing Final Destination, it could be one of many misdirects before the actual tragedy takes place.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the long-awaited sixth installment of this horror franchise, following the longest breaks between sequels since the story began. comes with an almost entirely new creative team, including writers Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, and Jon Watts along with directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. However, it reaches back into the franchise’s deepest history by exploring the mysterious William Bludworth (Tony Todd) more deeply than before.

Each Final Destination movie kicks off with one character having an uncanny premonition of a horrific mass death that they are about to be a part of, and narrowly escaping it with as many others as they can convince. However, each time, the survivors find that they are pursued by the spirit of death itself, eager to claim the lives that were denied to it. They are faced with more and more unlikely circumstances that threaten their lives unless they succumb, or somehow circumvent the “rules” of death.

Bloodlines will pick up this format for the first time in over a decade. According to the official logline, the movie is about “A college student experiencing a recurring nightmare that foretells her family’s demise.” He “returns home to find the person who can prevent it.” That may be Bludworth, a funeral home operator who seems to know more about what’s going on than he’s ever willing to tell the characters. This time might be different.

Sadly, Bloodlines will be a swan song for Todd, who passed away after filming wrapped. The actor was a horror genre icon, known also for his role as the Candyman in the 1992 original movie, among many other roles. The rest of the cast has been announced, though their characters and dynamics still haven’t been revealed.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th, 2025 in both IMAX and standard formats. A full trailer is expected to debut online on Tuesday, March 25th.