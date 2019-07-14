Fire Scare at Hobbs & Shaw Premiere Forces Temporary Evacuation

Guests attending the Hollywood premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Saturday fled the theater after a spilled water bottle caused sparks to fly from an outlet, Deadline reports.

The incident at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland complex occurred just before 8 p.m. PT and was described by an on-site Deadline reporter as “chaotic.” Deadline also reports “the entire front center orchestra section suddenly stood and rushed out of the facility.”

The #HobbsAndShaw premiere was just put on hold when some popping sounds came from an electrical socket that got wet. Everyone started to rush for exits — but we’re all good now! Back to the movie. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 14, 2019

ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, also in attendance, reported the scare happened after “some popping sounds came from an electrical socket that got wet.” The showing quickly resumed.

“This was not one of the surprises,” star and executive producer Dwayne Johnson joked after the audience returned to their seats. Johnson had earlier instructed audience members to stay through the end credits for a “surprise.”

The Fast and the Furious spinoff, which teams Johnson with Fate of the Furious co-star Jason Statham against dangerous new foe Brixton (Idris Elba), is one the audience will “f—ing love,” Johnson promised in a previous conversation with EW, where he teased a blockbuster packed with “big, ‘Oh, holy sh—, I did not see that coming’ moments.”

“We’ve done so much in the Fast & Furious franchise in terms of big-scale action set pieces and fight sequences, the goal is always to best the last one,” Johnson added.

“But it’s hard to say, ‘Oh, we’re going to best it,’ because it’s like saying if you had children, which one is your favorite? The main thing that we can do and focus on is how can we evolve, how can we make it different, how can we make it cool, how can we make it badass and entertaining to the fans? So instead of thinking of whatever the biggest explosions are with the biggest vehicles and let’s drop them from the moon, this is where finding the perfect director comes in with a very unique point of view and perspective, and someone who understands not only action but understands stylistic action mixed in with story and character.”

Co-starring Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Cliff Curtis, Eiza González, and Helen Mirren, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw races into theaters August 2.