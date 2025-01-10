Superman Sneak Peek Coming to Puppy Bowl XXI (Along With Lots of Puppies)

One of the most thrilling athletic competitions of the year is right around the corner, and as if seeing Team Ruff and Team Fluff going head to head in Puppy Bowl XXI isn’t already enough reason to tune into the event, this year gives DC fans even more to be excited about. In honor of the upcoming Superman, which brings Superman’s beloved canine companion Krypto into the mix, fans can get an all-new look at the upcoming DC film when they tune in to the festivities. With filmmaker James Gunn drawing heavy inspiration from his own dog Ozu to develop Krypto’s on-screen performance, Gunn (and Ozu) will have a special message for fans during the event. Puppy Bowl XXI kicks off on Sunday, February 9th at 2 p.m. ET and will air across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+.

“Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness, and of course, puppies, every year,” Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks, shared in a statement. “Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9th and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend.”

The special look at Superman is described, “One incredible pup who displays ‘super’ abilities will be presented with the Krypto Super Play award. Audiences can catch a special sneak peek of Superman within Puppy Bowl before its theatrical release on July 11th. During the game, writer and director James Gunn will deliver a special message with his dog Ozu, who serves as the inspiration for the character Krypto in DC Studios’ Superman.”

Per press release, “The annual three-hour television event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states – and two countries – as they compete in the cutest competition of the year. With more puppies than ever before, Puppy Bowl XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption, as well as the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals their forever homes.”

“The game kicks off when Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner blows the whistle and the PEDIGREE Starting Lineup players take the field at PROGRESSIVE Stadium. Julep, the first-ever St. Bernard-mix, and Smoosh, the only Pekingese to compete in the games, will head up Team Fluff while Mr. Pickles, a Pug-Chihuahua from Dallas, and Tuani, a Chihuahua-German shepherd who traveled all the way from Nicaragua, will look to bring Team Ruff to victory. The two teams will go head to head on the gridiron in hopes of bringing home the Walmart ‘Lombarky’ trophy and see which puppy player has what it takes to be named the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) and win the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

“Eleven inspiring special needs dogs, including Jolene, an American Pit bull terrier-mix competing in a wheelchair, and Sprinkle, a blind and hearing-impaired Australian shepherd-mix, will take the field, giving it their all and not letting their disabilities slow them down.

“Interspersed with extended puppy play, star matchups and behind-the-scenes moments are the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. ‘Pup Close and Personal’ segments, sharing the backstories of some of the all-star athletes. Dan Smyers, from superstar country duo Dan + Shay, will bring a rescue puppy from Wags & Walks Nashville backstage at one of his concerts for some socialization and to boost their chances of being adopted. Additionally, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani, will visit The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, where they’ll meet Parsnip, a rescue Pit bull-mix about to compete in the games. Derrick and Nani spend time helping train Parsnip and detailing the kind of home that will be a good fit for him.

“Fan-favorite returning elements include the Adoptables segments featuring puppies — and a few kittens — that will be available for adoption during the game, sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks providing play-by-play commentary, the Wisdom Panel pet DNA test results to help provide insights into each player’s breed mix and other unique traits, the Kitty Halftime Show presented by ARM & HAMMER Hardball and much more.

“Before the big game, the brand-new Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff will air at 1 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. Ten puppy prospects from across the country will engage in practice drills and show off their moves in the first-ever Puppy Combine. Each pup will compete to be selected as the top pick in the Puppy Bowl Draft and join the Team Ruff and Team Fluff rosters. The show will also check in with BISSELL and the BISSELL Pet Foundation to see how they are continuing to make an impact with their lifesaving efforts and as they prepare to send Trixie from their partner shelter, Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, to compete in Puppy Bowl XXI.”

