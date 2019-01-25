First ‘Tolkien’ Images Debut Nicholas Hoult as ‘Lord of the Rings’ Author

The J.R.R. Tolkien biopic, aptly titled Tolkien, which stars Nicholas Hoult, will be released later this year and fans cannot wait to learn more about one of history’s greatest authors.

Best known for his high fantasy, J.R.R. Tolkien became recognized as the father of the modern genre after writing The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Thanks to a USA Today exclusive, we’ve gotten a glimpse at some images from the upcoming movie which will see Tolkien through his formative years and during World War I.

Harry Gilby (Just Charlie) will be playing the author as an early teen, but the role will eventually be taken over by Hoult, who is known for his roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite, and the X-Men films.

According to USA Today, Hoult became a Tolkien fan back when he was just a kid filming About a Boy. Now that he has gotten the chance to play the author, Hoult said he finds it “remarkable” to “see the foundations of where it came from and the hardship that he was up against, and how he switched that into something incredible that’s influenced so many people’s lives.”

The film will also follow Tolkien’s relationship Edith Bratt, who will be played by Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror, Okja). The author’s romance began when he was just 16, but due to protests from his guardian, Father Francis, he was kept away from her until he reached his 20s. The role of Father Francis will be played by Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Con Air).

“She kept him very honest and took care of him throughout all the difficult strives in his life,” Hoult says of Bratt. However, she also “pushed him to create what he did create and gave him the foundation to be able to do that.”

The biopic will also feature Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk, The Last Post), Anthony Boyle (The Lost City of Z, Ordeal by Innocence), and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Darkest Minds) as Tolkien’s school pals who called themselves the Tea Club and Barrovian Society. Tolkien’s friendships were ultimately the inspiration behind The Lord of the Rings. According to Hoult, the group of friends were “all finding their way in the world.”

Tolkien is being directed by Dome Karukoski and was written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford, who is best known for writing the film Pride. The cast will also feature Genevieve O’Reilly, who you’ll recognize as Mon Mothma from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Pam Ferris, who you know best as Trunchbull from Matilda.

Tolkien will be released in theaters on May 10, 2019.