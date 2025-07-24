Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Trailer Brings the Killer Animatronics Back to Life

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is luring fans right back into the haunted pizza parlor, and many are prepared to go willingly. The first trailer for the sequel dropped on Thursday, promising more animatronic bloodshed and confusing mixed feelings. The main cast are reprising their roles — Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Shelly, and Piper Rubio as Abby. It looks like this movie will roughly follow the events of the second video game in the series, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which was released in 2014. Still, there are enough jump scares here to keep everyone on their toes, whether they’ve played through this adventure before or not. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hits theaters on December 5th.

This trailer starts off with a bit of found footage-style horror, showing us what happens when newcomers try to get into the derelict Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. It then returns to the Schmidt family saga, as Abby continues to grapple with her experiences in the last movie. She has even taken an interest in robotics herself, constructing smaller approximations of the animatronics at her home.

Voice-over dialogue reveals that at this point, Mike is still promising Abby that he will fix up the animatronics at Freddy Fazbear’s for her, as she still regards them as her “friends.” At the same time, the voice of Freddy reveals to Abby that he’s still out there, and tempts her to come looking for him. The animatronics are not confined to their pizza parlor, and no one is safe.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was a massive box office hit in 2023, at a time when the movie industry needed to celebrate every win it could. Anticipation from fans of the video games was a big factor, but among critics and general audiences, the response was lukewarm. The movie has a 32% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, with critics feeling that one had to play the games to appreciate all the easter eggs on offer here.

Hopefully, the sequel can reach a broader audience without suffering a slump at the box office. Scott Cawthorn, who developed the original game, began discussing his hopes for a series of movies early in the adaptation process, as far back as 2018. For the first movie, Cawthorn co-wrote the script with director Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback, but this time around, Cawthorn is handling the writing by himself. Tammi returns as director, and Matthew Lillard is also reprising his role as William Afton.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is streaming now on Starz, and is available to digitally rent or purchase on PVOD stores. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hits theaters on December 5th.