Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 Rumor Points to 2027 Movie Release

We’re less than one year away from the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and it seems that Blumhouse and Universal Pictures might already have big plans for the future of the film series. According to @Katsterlingfan on X/Twitter, they have been told by a reliable source that filming on a third movie in the FNAF series will begin 6 months after the release of the sequel, with a planned release in 2027, possibly late in the year. @Katsterlingfan has a big following on the platform and a positive record with FNAF fans, but they also encouraged their followers to “take this with a heavy grain of salt.”

On the surface, a 2027 release for Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 doesn’t seem impossible. By the time Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 releases on December 5th, it will have been just over 2 years since the first movie’s release. A late 2027 release for a third film is ambitious, but certainly not impossible. Given the success of the first movie, there’s a pretty good chance that Blumhouse and Universal will want to capitalize, and start up production with a short break between.

Matthew lillard plays william afton in the fnaf movies

Obviously, plans can change. The first Five Nights at Freddy’s had a box office haul of more than $297 million on a budget of $20 million. It also managed that number despite the fact that the movie was released that same day streaming on Peacock. That set a new record for Blumhouse, and it’s not hard to imagine the company wanting a steady stream of sequels. However, if the second film were to underperform, plans could easily change.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was already a massive franchise when the first movie released in theaters. The games and merchandise have generated huge sales, and the series has a passionate following. With Hollywood increasingly pursuing video game adaptations, there’s no doubt that Blumhouse and Universal want Five Nights at Freddy’s to generate the same level of success seen by Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog series. Whether we’ll get a similar string of sequels remains to be seen, but this rumor about a third film seems very plausible.

At this time, details about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 are very slim. A teaser poster for the movie was released in October 2024, which featured an image of Toy Freddy from the games. We know that several members of the surviving cast will be back for the sequel, including Josh Hutcherson, who played protagonist Mike Schmidt. The movie will also see the return of Matthew Lillard, who played William Afton in the first film. As the year goes on, we should start to get a lot more details about the sequel, and maybe even some hints about Blumhouse and Universal’s plans beyond that!

