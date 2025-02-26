Every Five Nights at Freddy’s Game in the Works (And Rumored)

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise is one of the most popular video game series in gaming today. Since the first entry in the horror series launched back in 2014, it has received multiple mainline entries, spin-offs, and even a film adaptation. As of right now, there are 10 total games that make up the main series, and six spin-offs, with more planned to release later this year. Along with this year’s slated launches, there are even more currently in the works.

So, what can Five Night’s at Freddy’s fans expect to play in the coming years? Well, it seems like there will be plenty of games to keep even the biggest Freddy Fazbear fan busy. Right now, there are eight games in development from various studios and fan developers. Some of these are actual mainline entries that continue the ongoing story, while others are sequels from popular fangame spin-offs funded by series creator Scott Cawthon.

Here are all the Five Nights at Freddy’s games currently in the works, as well as the rumored games potentially releasing in the future.

Secret of the Mimic

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is the 11th mainline entry in the long-running series. It is also the fourth developed by Steel Wool Studios, the studio behind Help Wanted, Curse of Dread Bear, and Security Breach. The game will center around the titular Mimic, an endoskeleton that was the main antagonist of the Tales from the Pizzaplex series.

“Enter the abandoned workshop of Murray’s Costume Manor and unravel the mystery left behind by the reclusive inventor, Edwin Murray,” reads the game’s description. “In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic, you’ll step into a world where every dark corner holds a secret and every flicker of light hints at an ever-present threat. The Mimic, a prototype endoskeleton, can adapt to any costume and become any character, including what you fear most. Armed with only your wits, a few gadgets, and a heavily redacted corporate briefing, you’ll attempt to retrieve Fazbear’s prized prototype technology while grappling with cryptic clues and a relentless shadow determined to dispatch all unwanted company.”

Five Night’s at Freddy’s fans can expect to play Secret of the Mimic for PS5 on June 13th this year.

Five Laps at Freddy’s

Five Laps at Freddy’s is a kart racing spin-off based on the beloved Five Nights at Freddy’s series. It is developed by Clickteam, which is most well-known for its port work with the series. It allows players to pick one of 12 of their favorite characters from Five Nights at Freddy’s and race across 16 tracks based on locations from the series including Fazbear Hills and Midnight Motorist.

“Starting out on The Dayshift, a relatively safe place, you’ll compete to take first place but make sure to manage your kart’s battery power… use too much boost or take too many hits and you may end up on The Nightshift where not only do you have to worry about winning, you’ll also have to avoid an angry endoskeleton who’s on the hunt for you,” reads the game’s description.

Five Laps at Freddy’s is planned to release this year for PC via Steam, but does not currently have a set launch date. Anyone interested in the kart racer can check out its demo on Steam right now.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survival Crew

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survival Crew is a multiplayer survival horror game developed by Metaverse Team Frights. This one is a bit different than the other entries as it is playable through the incredibly popular online gaming platform Roblox. Its gameplay has been described by fans as being similar to another hit horror game Dead by Daylight.

“Welcome aboard as Fazbear Security’s newest team member. You and your crew will be on night duty at all Fazbear Entertainment’s properties,” reads the game’s description. “We don’t anticipate you having any trouble (then again, we never did before either and look what happened…). But if something seems out of place, you can always use the handy charging stations located throughout our properties to overload the electrical systems and shock any wayward animatronics back into compliance. Can we count on you to keep things quiet until morning?”

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survival Crew‘s launch date is still unknown. Back in 2023, a beta was released on Roblox and was playable for fans to enjoy. However, that lifespan was short-lived as the developer made the game private just two hours later. Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Cawthon confirmed the game was “in its infancy,” and was mistakenly made available. Since then, nothing is really known about the project.

Two Rumored Five Nights at Freddy’s Games

Noted industry insider Daniel Richtman recently claimed two new Five Nights at Freddy’s games are currently in the works. Details for what these games could be are non-existent, so all we can really do is speculate on what they could be. This could be another spin-off game like Five Laps at Freddy’s, or maybe even just DLC for the upcoming Secret of the Mimic release. Regardless, we’ll just have to wait and see what these two new entries will be when and if they get announced in the future.

Fazbear Fanverse Intiative

The Fazbear Fanverse Initiative is a collaborative effort between Cawthon and popular fangame creators to continue to release fan-made spinoffs to the community. To put it simply, Cawthon states he is only aiding these developers with funding their projects, and will not be involved with development. The initial lineup for the initiative included Five Nights at Candy’s 4, The Joy of Creation: Ignited Collection, Popgoes Evergreen, One Night at Flumpty’s 3, and a remake of the original Five Nights at Freddy’s. This announcement was made five years ago, so where are these games now?

Well, only one of these has been released which was the parody spin-off One Night at Flumpty’s 3. The next one seemingly somewhat close to releasing is The Joy of Creation, which has a broad 2025 release window. However, there is a demo currently available on Steam.

Five Nights at Candy’s 4 seems to still be in development, but there really isn’t a lot known about when the project will see the light of day. However, developer Emil Macko announced in 2022 that they were working on a spin-off of Five Nights at Candy’s called FNAC FUR. It is a side-scrolling game based on the Candy’s Adventure minigame in Five Nights at Candy’s 3.

Lastly, there’s the remake titled Five Nights at Freddy’s Plus. Unfortunately for fans of the series, the project was canceled back in 2023 as it was pulled from the Steam store.

So, in terms of which official fan-made spin-offs are currently still in the works, it seems players can continue to look forward to Five Nights at Candy’s 4, FNAC FUR, and The Joy of Creation.

Which of these Five Nights at Freddy’s games have you the most excited? Let us know in the comments below.