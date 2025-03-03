Flow Gets 4K Blu-ray Criterion Release After Academy Awards Win

With last night’s history-making Best Animated Feature win at the Academy Awards, the delightfully dialogue-free Flow has been given yet another honor. The seemingly tiny Latvian film from director Gints Zilbalodis will now stand alongside some of the greatest movies ever made as part of the Criterion Collection. Pre-orders for the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions are hot off the press via the following links:

Note that a release date and information on special features has not been revealed at this point, but this article will be updated when they become available. Read on for a quote from Gints Zilbalodis about the honor of being inducted into the Criterion Collection.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to see ‘Flow’ featured in the Criterion Collection alongside the legendary filmmakers I grew up admiring, like Cuarón, Anderson, and Scorsese,” Zilbalodis said in a statement. “I can’t thank Criterion enough for this incredible honor! I’m thrilled to collaborate with them on the ultimate 4K special edition of ‘Flow.’ I have so much great stuff to share. It’s going to be amazing!”

An official synopis for Flow reads: “A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. From the boundless imagination of the award-winning filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis (Away) comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community. Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart.”