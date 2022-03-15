Focus Features Celebrates 20 Years, Announces Movie Re-release Event

Focus Features celebrated its 20th birthday this weekend. To celebrate the occasion, the film studio released a new reel showcasing its history and announced plans to supply audiences with places to enjoy their films. “Cinema holds great power,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said. “That is the simple belief that has guided us since we asked you to join us on a journey of discovery that began twenty years ago. It has been a voyage motivated by the boundless joy that comes from experiencing the world anew when seeing it through the eyes of others, and it has been steered by the conviction that sharing that experience in a theater with friends, family, and strangers not only delights us, but brings us closer to our loved ones, our community, and the world at large.”

Focus Features is running with a new event called “Focus 20” at select theaters across the country beginning on April 29. AMC Theaters will be releasing seven Focus Features titles throughout afternoon and primetime ticket times for a week. The titles headed to the big screen to mark the occasion are Downtown Abbey, Brokeback Mountain, Darkest Hour, Atonement, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Harriet. Focus has launched an official site with AMC for ticket information.

The tweet below is from Focus Features. It is the new reel which was released to celebrate the studio’s 20 years of filmmaking. It includes films such as 21 Grams, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Place Beyond the Pines, Milk, Last Night in Soho, Pride & Prejudice, Lost in Translation, Darkest Hour, Downtown Abbey, Blue Bayou, Belfast, and more.

Looking back at where it all began. Celebrating 20 years of stories that connect us. #Focus20 pic.twitter.com/YaBslQ4UnH — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) March 11, 2022

In addition to re-releasing films in theaters, Additionally, Focus Features is getting a dedicated hub on Peacock. The streaming platform will collect the studio’s acquired specialty films in one place to direct specialty film fans. In the coming weeks, Peacock will also be a home for Focus Features’ digital series including Reel Destinations and You Know That Scene. There will also be a Focus Features films collection for rental or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, and other digital retailers.

Happy birthday to Focus Features! Here’s to 20 more.