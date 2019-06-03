Former Batman Actor Val Kilmer Makes Rare Public Appearance

Top Gun and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer made a rare public appearance Sunday when attending a fundraiser benefiting his TwainMania Foundation, established to educate children on the legacy of author Mark Twain (via PEOPLE).

One time Batman Val Kilmer makes rare public appearance. pic.twitter.com/jefb7g39iw — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 3, 2019

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer and revealed a trachea procedure left him with a raspy voice and a shortness of breath.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That article came months after Kilmer denied a claim from Ant-Man star Michael Douglas that said he “wasn’t doing too well.”

“He was probably trying to help me ’cause press probably asked where I was these days and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho (sic) healing all the time,” Kilmer wrote during an April 2017 Q&A on Reddit. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

Kilmer next returns to the big screen when he reprises his role as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick, where he reunites with Tom Cruise.

When promoting Mission: Impossible – Fallout last summer, Cruise told Extra working with Kilmer again was “very special” and reported the star is “doing really well.”

TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski, who previously steered Cruise in 2013 sci-fi Oblivion, directs from a script penned by Peter Craig (The Town), Justin Marks (The Jungle Book) and Eric Warren Singer (Only the Brave). Jerry Bruckheimer produces with Cruise and Skydance’s David Ellison (Jack Reacher, Terminator: Dark Fate).

Joining Cruise and Kilmer are series newcomers Jennifer Connelly (Hulk), Miles Teller (Fant4stic), Glen Powell (Hidden Figures), Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale), Jon Hamm (Baby Driver), and Ed Harris (Westworld).

Top Gun: Maverick opens June 26, 2020.