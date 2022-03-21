Former Spider-Man Chris Pine Reacts to Being Left Out of No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home brings three Spider-Men together from across the Spider-Verse, but there’s a Peter Parker actor who was left out: Chris Pine. The Star Trek and Wonder Woman star voiced the blonde-haired Spider-Man of Miles Morales’ (voice of Shameik Moore) home universe in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, dying at the hands of the crime lord Kingpin (voice of Liev Schreiber). Asked about not making the Spider-jump to live-action while promoting his new movie The Contractor, Pine explained why he wasn’t upset not to swing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in No Way Home:

“That’s a full team already,” Pine told Yahoo Entertainment of the crossover between Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. “I’ll happily miss out on that.”

Pine co-starred in the Oscar-winning Sony animated movie alongside Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as the Gwen Stacy Spider-Woman, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, and Zoe Kravitz as Mary Jane Watson.

Before Maguire and Garfield swung into the MCU for the first time in No Way Home, the Spider-Verse producers pitched a post-credits scene involving the three Spider-Men. Holland has since said he hopes to voice a multiversal Spider-Man in the two-part Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

“[Spider-Man franchise producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me [about Spider-Verse] on the set of [No Way Home] and no one has come back to me,” Holland previously told SYFY WIRE. “I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies.”

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to own on digital. Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One swings into theaters on October 7.