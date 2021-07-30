Frank Grillo's Boss Level Headed To Hulu

✖

Frank Grillo's sci-fi action movie Boss Level will be headed straight to Hulu. According to Deadline, the streamer has struck an eight-figure deal for the U.S. distribution rights to the film which also stars Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Will Sasso, Ken Jeong, Annabelle Wallis, Michelle Yeoh, and Selina Lo. Directed by Joe Carnahan, Boss Level will debut as a Hulu Original sometime in 2021.

In Boss Level Grillo plays a special forces agent named Roy Pulver who finds himself trapped in a time loop constantly repeating the day of his murder. Per Deadline's description, Pulver manages to uncover clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his death but must find Colonel Ventor (Gibson), the head of the government program, while outrunning assassins determined to keep him from the truth and save his wife (Watts). The script for the film was written by Carnahan along with Chris Borey and Eddie Borey. Grillo and Carnahan's WarParty films along with Emmett/Furla Films, Ridley Scott's Scott Free Entertainment, and The Fyzz Facility Pictures are producing.

Boss Level was initially sold to Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios in 2018. The film, which was finished earlier this year, screened at Los Angeles' Arclight Cinemas back in February.

Grillo may be best known to some audiences for his role as Brock Rumlow, a.k.a. Crossbones, in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where the military man was revealed to be a member of the terrorist HYDRA organization. He reprised the role as the masked villain now codenamed Crossbones in 2016's Captain America: Civil War where he was killed by his own bomb attempting to kill Captain America. He also appeared in a 2012-set sequence in Avengers: Endgame and told Forbes back in June that he'd love the opportunity to play the character again, especially if the opportunity to give Crossbones his own television series arose.

"I would love to do that just because I have never seen a character be on the screen so little and yet have such a fan following," Grillo said. "I scratch my head with it sometimes. I have a great relationship with Marvel and the guys there, but why didn't they, even if it wasn’t with me, pursue that? Why isn't Crossbones somewhere in the mix?"

He continued, "I think Crossbones was on screen for something like eight or 12 minutes, and you would think that this character was in 75 different movies the way everyday people come up to me all day and talk about Crossbones. I'm taking pictures as if I was Captain America."

Boss Level will come to Hulu in 2021.