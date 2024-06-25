First Freaky Friday 2 Plot Details Tease the Body Swap Sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis aren't the only Freaky Friday stars getting their freak back on. Disney announced that production on Freaky Friday 2 began Monday in Los Angeles, with the first look at mother-daughter duo Anna (Lohan) and Tess' (Curtis) return in the 22-years-later sequel. The studio also confirmed more returning Freaky Friday cast members from the 2003 original and released the first plot details, which tease another earth-shaking body swap now that Anna is a mom herself (and soon to marry a single dad with his own 14-year-old daughter).

Freaky Friday 2 is "a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist," the plot synopsis states. "The film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Returning alongside Lohan and Curtis in the Freaky Friday sequel are Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) as Anna's teenage crush, Jake; Mark Harmon (NCIS) as Anna's step-father, Ryan; Stephen Tobolowsky (The Goldbergs) as Tess' fellow Griffin High School alum and Anna's former English teacher, Mr. Bates; Christina Vidal Mitchell (Primo) and Haley Hudson (Lizzie McGuire) as Anna's high school punk rock bandmates, Maddie and Peg; and Rosalind Chao (3 Body Problem) and Lucille Soong (Fresh Off the Boat) as Pei-Pei and her mother, who gave Anna and Tess the fortune cookies containing the body-swap spell: "A journey soon begins, its prize reflected in the other's eyes. When what you see is what you lack, then selfless love will change you back."

Also cast in the sequel: Julia Butters (The Fablemans), Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps 2), Manny Jacinto (Star Wars: The Acolyte), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Pixar's Turning Red).

Nisha Ganatra, who directed 2019's Late Night and 2020's The High Note, takes over from Mark Waters. Disney has tapped Kristin Burr (Cruella) and original Freaky Friday producer Andrew Gunn to serve as producers with Curtis; Lohan executive produces with Nathan Kelly (Disney+'s Hollywood Stargirl) and Ann Marie Sanderlin (Sky High).

The band’s back together🤘 pic.twitter.com/O55eNooKYr — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 24, 2024

Disney shared a behind-the-scenes look, above, at Lohan and Curtis posed outside their (swapped) trailers. A release date is TBA, but Disney confirmed Freaky Friday 2 is "coming to theaters in 2025."