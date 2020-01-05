Frozen 2 Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie of All Time

Frozen 2 is now the biggest animated movie of all time. As of this weekend, Frozen 2‘s global box office total stands at $1.325 billion. That surpasses the original Frozen‘s all-time global total of $1.281 billion and the global total of Incredibles 2, $1.243 billion, making Frozen 2 the all-time highest-grossing animated feature film. It’s worth noting that the claim only holds up if you discount the completely computer-animated The Lion King movie from last year, which made $1.65 billion worldwide. Disney continues to categorize that Jon Favreau-directed film as a live-action remake rather than an animated movie.

Frozen 2 was the third-biggest film of 2019, behind Disney’s Avengers: Endgame, with its record-breaking $2.79 billion total, and The Lion King. Frozen 2 is the 14th-highest-grossing movie of all time, coming in above Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and just below Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Frozen 2‘s global box office total is split between $450 domestic and $875 million abroad.

Frozen 2 sees Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embarking on a new adventure that takes them far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are again joined by their friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.

Original Frozen directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee returned for the sequel. The film features new music from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the composers/songwriters of the original film. Stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Ciarán Hinds reprised their voice acting roles from the original Frozen. Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, and Jeremy Sisto joined the cast as new characters.

Frozen 2 received positive reviews, though it wasn’t as highly praised as the first film. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely criticized the sequel for playing it too safe in his three-star review. “Frozen 2 is a tale of two halves,” he writes. “Fortunately for everyone, the better of those two halves comes second and leaves you feeling mostly fulfilled when walking out of the theater. None of it is nearly as warm or magical as the original Frozen, but there’s a certain charm to be found in the bold and dark adventure late in the film that still makes it worth the journey.”

What did you think of Frozen 2? Let us know in the comments. Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters.