Disney Releasing New Frozen 2 Trailer Next Week

It’s going to be a pretty long weekend for Frozen fans. Disney is delivering a sequel to the record-breaking animated hit later this fall, six years after audiences fell in love with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. There have been a couple of trailers for Frozen 2 released over the past few months, but we still don’t know much about the mysterious plot of the film at all. That will probably change on Monday morning when Disney releases the brand new trailer for Frozen 2 on Good Morning America.

On Friday, GMA announced that the latest (and likely final) Frozen 2 trailer would be airing exclusively on the show during Monday morning’s episode. The announcement was first made on an enormous screen in the middle of Times Square, and then confirmed by GMA host Michael Strahan. GMA then shared the news online with a tweet.

“MONDAY ON GMA: We’re going to unveil the new [Frozen 2] trailer FIRST ON GMA on Monday,” reads the tweet. “Make sure to tune in!”

MONDAY ON @GMA: We’re going to unveil the new @disneyfrozen 2 trailer FIRST ON GMA on Monday! Make sure to tune in! #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/pmN25NKP3Q — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 20, 2019

Fans are certainly excited to see any and all new footage from Frozen 2. While a sequel to Frozen seemed like a foregone conclusion after the original broke box office records, Disney took its time delivering a follow-up, making sure everything was perfect before returning to the world of Arendelle.

According to Kristen Bell, who stars in the franchise as Anna, director and Disney Animation president Jennifer Lee was hesitant to move forward with the Frozen sequel until they got the story just right. The goal has always been to make another classic, not just repeat the same steps as the first film.

“The reason they didn’t green light it so quickly is because nobody knew what it was gonna be,” Bell told Collider. “Nobody wanted it to be Episode 2 of Frozen, where Anna lost her shoes. No. It was about, what are the emotional undercurrents where we can show growth and character development in these people? What are we saying? It’s not just about providing a problem and have an end of a second act, and then a third act. It’s a beautiful story, and I think it says something pretty powerful. I’m glad that they took the time that they did because I think it’s really good. And it’s definitely a different Frozen. It’s a more developed Frozen.”

“Yeah, they took so much time with it, for a reason,” she added. “It went through so many filters, and Jen [Lee] kept going back to the drawing board, until she got it exactly right. To even find the story, she journaled, as the characters, for months. She would open a journal and be like, ‘What’s Anna doing today?,’ just to find where she’s stunted, where does she needs to grow, and what’s important. It was pretty impressive.”

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22nd. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck direct with a script from Allison Schroeder. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, and Evan Rachel Wood are set to star.