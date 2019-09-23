New Frozen 2 Trailer Released by Disney

There are just two more months until Disney releases the highly-anticipated Frozen 2 into theaters, bringing an end to fans’ six year wait for the next chapter of Anna and Elsa’s story. This past Friday, Good Morning America revealed that the next (perhaps final) trailer for Frozen 2 would be arriving after the weekend, finally giving everyone a little bit of insight into the new adventure. As promised, GMA aired on Monday morning and shared the Frozen 2 trailer with the world.

You can check out the full trailer for Frozen 2 in the video above!

Fans are certainly glad that Disney is finally delivering on the Frozen sequel, but there have been plenty of questions as to why it took so long. Frozen broke several records when it was released in 2013 and it seemed like a follow-up would be on the way immediately. But the creative team behind the franchise wanted to make sure they didn’t rush into anything that wasn’t as great as the original.

According to Kristen Bell, who stars in the franchise as Anna, director and Disney Animation president Jennifer Lee was hesitant to move forward with the Frozen sequel until they got the story just right. The goal has always been to make another classic, not just repeat the same steps as the first film.

“The reason they didn’t green light it so quickly is because nobody knew what it was gonna be,” Bell told Collider. “Nobody wanted it to be Episode 2 of Frozen, where Anna lost her shoes. No. It was about, what are the emotional undercurrents where we can show growth and character development in these people? What are we saying? It’s not just about providing a problem and have an end of a second act, and then a third act. It’s a beautiful story, and I think it says something pretty powerful. I’m glad that they took the time that they did because I think it’s really good. And it’s definitely a different Frozen. It’s a more developed Frozen.”

“Yeah, they took so much time with it, for a reason,” she added. “It went through so many filters, and Jen [Lee] kept going back to the drawing board, until she got it exactly right. To even find the story, she journaled, as the characters, for months. She would open a journal and be like, ‘What’s Anna doing today?,’ just to find where she’s stunted, where does she needs to grow, and what’s important. It was pretty impressive.”

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22nd. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck direct with a script from Allison Schroeder. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, and Evan Rachel Wood are set to star.