Disney Fan Notices a Frozen Continuity Error

When even the smallest continuity mistake is made during the production of a movie or TV series, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume fans are going to find it sooner or later. These mistakes happen all the time on live-action sets, where someone might accidentally refill a pitcher when it’s supposed to be empty, or leave a coffee cup on the table of one of the biggest shows in television history. You know, little things that aren’t actually that big of a deal, but fans will tweet pictures about them anyway. These errors don’t happen quite as much in the world of animation, but the medium isn’t totally impervious to them. In fact, there’s actually an error in the world of Frozen that has been largely overlooked until now.

One Disney fan recently watched Frozen Fever, the 2015 short film that acted as a follow-up to Frozen, and noticed that there is one spot where things don’t line up. It’s almost unnoticeable if you aren’t looking for it, but once you do find it, it’s hard to un-see.

There’s a sequence throughout the film where Elsa and Anna are getting ready for the latter’s birthday celebration. Although she’s a little big sick, Elsa is trying her best to pull off Anna’s big party. She takes Anna around gathering various gifts and supplies, and it’s here that the error occurs.

Check out the photo below that this Disney fan posted to Reddit. One of the gifts Anna is holding is a sandwich, and she carries it around with her for a good portion of the song. At one point, she gets hungry and takes a bite, which isn’t the least bit surprising given how much we know Anna loves sandwiches. However, when the camera returns to Anna just a shot or two later, the sandwich appears completely untouched, as if she never actually took a bite.

Now, this is a small and unimportant error in the grand scheme of things. It’s an easy mistake to make and it doesn’t actually affect Frozen in any way. But it’s definitely there, plain as day.

The long-awaited sequel to Frozen, Frozen 2, is set to arrive in theaters on November 22nd.