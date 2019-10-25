Frozen Fan Arrested for Having Sex With an Olaf Doll, and Josh Gad Has the Perfect Response

Frozen 2 is almost here and fans can’t wait to see how the story continues in Disney’s upcoming film. Now, fan art and other affectionate tributes are to be expected with the movie this close to release, but this particular post might have been more than the people associated with the film bargained for. The Daily Star reported that a 20-year-old man in Florida was arrested for having sex with an Olaf doll inside of a Target recently. Josh Gad himself got hold of the story and couldn’t resist chiming in with some very cheeky humor about the whole situation. People do love Olaf the Snowman, but this is probably a little too enthusiastic. Gad was quick to turn his character’s popular phrase from the first film into a funny but kinda NSFW joke.

Now, warm hugs aside, the actor also had a busy month so far as he had to shut down talk of him appearing as The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. Gad set the record straight on Twitter after countless fans kept lobbying for him to take on the role. Getting Zoe Kravitz aboard as Catwoman and Paul Dano playing The Riddler just isn’t enough for some Bat-fans. Gad said thanks but no thanks and feels relieved that we can put that whole period in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sometimes…I do not like warm hugs https://t.co/hwcOHm3eae — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 24, 2019

“I felt like I was just taking it to a point that it just went too far. I’ve had so much fun with it, but it was just something where I was like, ‘I should really put this to bed,’” Gad said at D23. “Everyday, I started getting asked questions about it. And I’m like, ‘As far as I know, I am not the Penguin. I need to put this all to bed then.’”

In the world of movies that the star will actually appear in, Gad made some waves earlier this year when he said that the songs from this movie would be better than the songs in Frozen. (Think of any parents you know with young kids when you hear that news.)

“Can I just say something outrageous? I’m not even sure if I’m allowed to say this, but can I just say I think the songs are even better in this movie. Now I’ve set the bar so high, but they are so good. Bobby Lopez and Kristin Lopez, who wrote the original, they came back and did songs that are just [phenomenal]. That’s the big concern. How do you top those [Frozen] songs. They’re even catchier, I’m sorry to say,” Gad shared on Jimmy Kimmel.

Only a few more weeks until audiences can see if the Olaf actor is right about that. Frozen 2 opens November 22.