Selena Gomez And Her Little Sister Wear Matching Costumes To Frozen 2 Premiere

Frozen 2 is almost here and some first reactions to the film are already starting to trickle in from various parts of the Internet. Selena Gomez and her sister were in the house for opening night, and they had pretty awesome costumes for the occasion. Matching princess outfits with feathered capes might seem a little indulgent, but Frozen 2‘s red carpet is definitely a place to lean into the whimsy of the festivities. Some of the celebrities on the red carpet played into the themes of the movie as well. There was tons of lace, delicate embroidery and a lot of that ice-blue roaming up and down the carpet. People seem pleased with the work done on the sequel and the early responses to the film bear that out. Fans assumed they’d be in for a feature that would knock their socks off, and it looks like they should be excited.

Such a sizable gap between the films was unexpected by fans of the first movie. Frozen‘s braintrust didn’t have a totally clear sense of what Frozen 2 should be about. There were obviously some ready-made material waiting to be explored, but using that would’ve likely resulted in a lesser film. Frozen franchise star Kristen Bell told Collider that co-director and Disney Animation head Jennifer Lee wanted to ensure that Frozen 2 would carry the same impact and weight as its predecessor. Lee was determined not to explore Frozen 2 until those questions were answered.

“The reason they didn’t green light it so quickly is because nobody knew what it was gonna be,” Bell said about the upcoming sequel.

“Nobody wanted it to be Episode 2 of Frozen, where Anna lost her shoes. No. It was about, what are the emotional undercurrents where we can show growth and character development in these people? What are we saying? It’s not just about providing a problem and have an end of a second act, and then a third act. It’s a beautiful story, and I think it says something pretty powerful. I’m glad that they took the time that they did because I think it’s really good. And it’s definitely a different Frozen. It’s a more developed Frozen.”

“Yeah, they took so much time with it, for a reason,” she added. “It went through so many filters, and Jen [Lee] kept going back to the drawing board, until she got it exactly right. To even find the story, she journaled, as the characters, for months. She would open a journal and be like, ‘What’s Anna doing today?,’ just to find where she’s stunted, where does she need to grow, and what’s important. It was pretty impressive.”

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney