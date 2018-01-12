Funko Unveils the Exclusive ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Experiment 626 Pop Dome

Lilo & Stitch fans and Funko collectors need to pay BoxLunch a visit soon, because that’s the only place that you’ll be able to get the Lilo & Stitch “Experiment 626” Funko Pop Dome. It depicts the moment where Stitch is captured and placed in a dome before he can escape to Earth. The figure hasn’t arrived at BoxLunch at the time of writing, but it should be available right here in the coming days.

The question is, do you dare let Stitch out… of his mint condition window display box packaging? It’s probably not a good idea for multiple reasons. You might want to get yourself one of these just to be on the safe side.

The Experiment 626 dome isn’t BoxLunch’s only Lilo & Stitch Funko exclusive however. Collectors can also get the Pop Rides Lilo & Stitch The Red One figure featuring Stitch piloting his rocket ship. The domed figure also reminds us of several Funko Disney exclusives for BoxLunch’s parent company HotTopic, most notably the Beauty and the Beast enchanted rose Pop.

Outside of Funko, BoxLunch has a ton of other merch based on the Disney classic that ranges from a Lilo & Stitch teapot to a kimono to a Loungefly crossbody bag. You can shop their entire Lilo & Stitch collection here.

Funko collectors should also be on the lookout for other hot Pops, including the Star Wars Chewbacca AT-ST figure, Dragon Ball Super Gotenks Previews Exclusive, the Mad Max Rick and Morty collection, and the Wonder Woman Movie Cloak Sepia Entertainment Earth exclusive.

If you don’t already have Lilo & Stitch in your Blu-ray library, you can grab the 2-movie collection on Amazon right now for only $18. It includes both the original film and Lilo & Stitch 2.

