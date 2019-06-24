Funko Launches Disney’s The Santa Clause Pop Figures

This November marks the 25th anniversary of the original The Santa Clause film in the Disney holiday trilogy starring Tim Allen. If you recall, it’s a heartwarming tale about an ordinary guy named Scott Calvin who accidentally kills Santa, takes his place, and uses his new job to convince his estranged wife to grant him visitation rights with his son. We’re not sure what the moral of this story is, but it’s definitely not your typical Disney fare.

At any rate, you can celebrate The Santa Clause anniversary with these new Funko Pops, which are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for October. Indeed, it might be time to rewatch this film as an adult this Christmas season. It’s probably a lot weirder than you remember.

The Santa Clause Pops are more proof that Funko is in the holiday spirit really early this year. They also announced another wave of Marvel Pop figures for the 2019 holiday season recently, and you should have them by Halloween – aka, the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season. This year, the lineup includes Thanos in a festive sweater, Captain Snowman America, I am Groot the Christmas tree, Rocket Raccoon enjoying the snow, and Deadpool cooking up a turkey for Thanksgiving. You don’t even want to know what it’s stuffed with.

You can pre-order all of the 2019 Marvel Holiday Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for October. A series of Pop pens is also available in a display case set.

