Funko’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington Diamond Pop Arrives Online Tonight

The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary festivities continue tonight when Hot Topic rolls out their Diamond Collection Jack Skellington Funko Pop figure!

Diamond Collection Funko Pop figures are glitter encrusted, Hot Topic exclusives that have been mostly Disney themed thus far. The Jack Skellington Pop continues that trend. If you’re lucky, you may be able to find one in Hot Topic stores starting today, August 30th. However, they will be made available online starting tonight – most likely between 9:30 and 9:45pm PST (12:30am to 12:45am EST). We’re awaiting confirmation on that time from Hot Topic, and will update this post if and when we get it. When it does arrive, you’ll probably find it right here (it’s an empty placeholder link at the moment). You may also want to keep tabs on their general Funko page.

There is a decent chance that the Diamond Collection Jack Skellington Pop figure will survive the night (previous Diamond Collection Funko Pop figures are still available), but there’s no guarantee. The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary Funko Pop collection has been a very popular wave.

That having been said, all of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops, Mystery Minis, SuperCute Plush, Vynl and more in the standard lineup are available to pre-order right here, but you’ll want to get your hands on the Jack and Sally on the Hill Movie Moments and the Zero in Doghouse Movie Moments figures first.

Hot Topic also has additional The Nightmare Before Christmas exclusives on the way, including snow globes, a Jack Skellington skull with gothic tree artwork, and a Jack Skellington Pop with sugar skull art that we expect will arrive any day now. Stay tuned.

