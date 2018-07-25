Funko Pop Blu-ray Bundles Are Big Right Now

Bundling blockbuster Blu-ray releases with exclusive Funko Pop figures has become very popular in recent months, and we would expect this trend to continue for the foreseeable future. That having been said, there are four Blu-ray bundles for Funko fans to keep an eye out for at the moment, and we’ve collected them all right here for your collectible convenience.

Let’s start with the newly announced Batman: The Complete Animated Series box set. Many fans would argue that Batman: The Animated Series is the best Batman adaptation ever made. If you are one of those fans, get yourself over to Amazon immediately and reserve one for $112.99. It includes three mini Funko Pop figures of Batman, Harley Quinn, and the Joker as well as all 109 episodes of the series, the animated feature films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, a deluxe art book, and loads of special features. The full breakdown is available here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind that only 30,000 of these deluxe limited edition sets will be made, and they probably won’t last until the October 16th release date, so reserve one while you can.

Next up we have the Target exclusive Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray bundle that includes a limited edition Funko Pop Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man in Red Chrome. That version is available to pre-order here for REDcard members only. It would even be worth signing up for a REDcard for – though if you shop regularly at Target that’s something you should do anyway. Keep in mind that Avengers: Infinity War officially launches on Blu-ray August 14th.

Then there’s the Walmart exclusive Art Attack Edition of Deadpool 2 that comes with a Pocket Pop keychain version of the very popular Deadpool Bob Ross Pop figure. At this point, the keychain version of the standard Pop can only be found in this release. You can pre-order it here in both standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray with free shipping. The release date is slated for August 21st.

Finally, we have a Walmart exclusive edition of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Blu-ray that comes packaged with an Own and Blue Pop keychain 2-pack. That version is available to pre-order here for $24.96 with free shipping. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is slated to arrive on Blu-ray September 18th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.