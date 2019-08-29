Funko’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Diamond Collection Dapper Sally Pop Arrives Tonight

If you’re a The Nightmare Before Christmas fan and a Funko fanatic, there is yet another exclusive Pop figure release to snatch up – the sparkly Diamond Collection Dapper Sally! As always, the Diamond Collection Pops are exclusive to Hot Topic, and your chance to pick one up is happening tonight…

The NBX Diamond Collection Dapper Sally Pop figure will be available to order online right here starting tonight, August 29th/30th, between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). If you miss it, you’ll also find one here on eBay. This figure follows the Diamond Collection Jack Skellington figure that launched earlier this month and can still be ordered right here. Needless to say, they belong together, so grab them while you can. On a side note, an exclusive Papa Emeritus II Pop figure based on the former frontman of the Swedish rock band Ghost will also launch at the same time and in the same link. If you miss that figure, it’s available on eBay here.

On a related note, Funko’s Movie Moments Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington in Fountain GITD Pop figure also launched recently, and it’s available to order right here with a 20% discount for a limited time. As you can see, it features Jack perched on the fountain in the center of Halloween Town, and the green slime glows in the dark.

Finally, if you haven’t picked up the Spirit Halloween exclusive Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters Movie Moment Funko Pop yet, now is the time to make it happen. You can save 20% on it when you use the code OPENBF19 at checkout until the clock strikes midnight on August 31st (or while supplies last). Grab one here while you can.

Note that the code is good on ANY single Spirit Halloween item, so you could use it on a Hocus Pocus costume or accessory if you prefer. It seems like everything Spirit Halloween sells is eligible – even their super expensive animatronics.

