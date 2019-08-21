Funko’s Tombstone Pop Figures Are All About Doc Holliday

Somehow, we didn’t notice the glaring Tombstone-sized hole in Funko‘s Pop figure lineup, but now that they’re here it seems like a glaring oversight. Tombstone is arguably the greatest Western ever made, and that’s due, in large part, to Val Kilmer’s performance as Doc Holliday. Did you know that he didn’t even receive an Oscar nomination for that role? Ridiculous.

Fortunately, Funko knows that Doc is everyone’s huckleberry so they went ahead and made three different Pop figure versions of him. The first is available to pre-order right here alongside Wyatt Earp, Morgan Earp, and Virgil Earp. Shipping for all of those figures is slated for February.

The other two Doc Holliday Funko Pops are exclusives. The first version is based on the cup spinning scene with Johnny Ringo. That will be heading to Target. Walmart will get a version of Doc holding two pistols from the O.K Corral scene. Both of those figures should arrive in their respective stores towards the end of the year.

If you’re unfamiliar with the masterpiece that is Tombstone, a synopsis for the fim can be found below:

“Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) ]and Virgil (Sam Elliott), have left their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down and start a business in the town of Tombstone, Ariz. While they aren’t looking to find trouble, trouble soon finds them when they become targets of the ruthless Cowboy gang. Now, together with Wyatt’s best friend, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), the brothers pick up their guns once more to restore order to a lawless land.”

