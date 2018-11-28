Gal Gadot Reacts to Singing in ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

Ralph Breaks the Internet is full of exciting twists, cameos, and nostalgic jokes for both kids and adults. While the movie has its share of surprises, one in particular made audiences very happy… the singing chops of Gal Gadot.

Gadot, who is best known for playing the titular role in Wonder Woman, starred alongside Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly in the latest Disney animation, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Her character, Shank, is a tough but kind racer who becomes a new mentor to Silverman’s Vanellope. In a moment inspired by the Disney Princesses (whose highly-anticipated scene in the film did not disappoint), Vanellope ends up singing about her dreams and feelings, which involve staying with Shank in the Internet’s Slaughter Race game.

Well, Shank adds her vocal stylings to the song, giving us the Silverman/Gadot duet we didn’t know we needed– just in time for Hanukkah!

Earlier this week, Entertainment Tonight met up with the actress and asked about her experience singing in the film.

“I always practice without knowing what for,” the actress explained. “It’s been the first time I ever sang in a movie, and it’s been great and I really liked it.” We liked it, too, Gal!

While you won’t be seeing/hearing the star in any upcoming musicals just yet, the actress does have a lot of projects in the works. The long-awaited Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, will finally hit theaters on June 5, 2020. She’s also starring in Rawson Marshall Thurber‘s upcoming action flick, Red Notice, alongside fellow The Fast and the Furious franchise alum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Gadot will also be playing Hedy Lamarr in an untitled biography expected to be released next year.

Ralph Breaks the Internet follows Ralph and Vanellope as they venture away from their games into the Internet with the hopes of finding a missing part needed to save Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush. On their adventure, they learn the pros and cons of the vast Internet world while also learning some important lessons in friendship.

The film has only been out for a week, but it’s been wildly successful so far.

In addition to Gadot, Silverman, and Reilly, the animated film also features Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Ed O’Neill, Bill Hader, and many more!

Ralph Breaks the Internet is currently in theaters everywhere.