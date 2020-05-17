Gargoyles Creator Wants to Team with Jordan Peele for Live-Action Movie

✖

Should Greg Weisman get his way, he'll be right back at work on Gargoyles with horror mastermind Jordan Peele. Even years after reports surfaced suggesting Peele actually pitched a live-action film to Disney in an attempt to revive the cult classic, fans are still holding out hope for a revival one way or another. In one recent interview, Weisman expressed his desire to team with Peele should the Mouse ever decide to bring the franchise back to life.

"I think it’s accurate that he was interested, but I can’t speak to how far those conversations went," the writer said about the possibilities of Peele's pitch coming to fruition. "My understanding — not inside information, just my understanding — is that he expressed an interest in the property. And Disney didn’t say no. But by not saying yes, that answers the question. You know, they didn’t want to say no to Jordan Peele, but they also didn’t want to say yes to Gargoyles. So it just didn’t go anywhere."

Weisman's latest interview was a lengthy piece with Polygon, where he dove into the short-lived series and the cult following its amassed since then. According to the scribe, he doesn't have any inside information whether or not Disney is weighing a potential project from Peele. Either way, he'd love working with the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

"I’d like to think — I don’t know this, I want to make that clear — that he’d still be interested in doing something with it if a new opportunity arose. I can’t say for sure if that’s true, I have no idea. But I would hope so. I’m a huge fan of his," Weisman added. "Should he read this article, I would love to work with him. But I don’t know how realistic that is."

Weisman isn't the only one that would want to return to the property. Keith David previously told ComicBook.com he'd love nothing more than to return to voice Goliath at some point in the future.

"[We've wondered] why we haven't come back to a reboot," the actor told us. "I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath."

Gargoyles is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.