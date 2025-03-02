Remembering Gene Hackman’s 5 Best Roles

Legendary actor Gene Hackman sadly passed away at the age of 95, prompting many to recall his greatest roles. A two-time Oscar winner, Hackman began his film career with a small part as a cop in 1961’s Mad Dog Call and landed his first starring role in 1970’s I Never Sang for My Father. Over the ensuing decades, Hackman starred in a plethora of highly-acclaimed titles such as The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, and Mississippi Burning. The actor’s final movie was 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport. Even though Hackman had been retired from Hollywood for more than two decades at the time of his death, the film world has not forgotten the powerful performances and memorable characters he brought to the screen.

Hackman was at his best every time he stepped in front of the camera, so identifying his most distinguished roles is a challenge. Nonetheless, the following five movie roles are still revered today, and they arguably represent Hackman’s greatest work.

Lex Luthor in Superman

Director Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman movie features Hackman as the notorious villain Lex Luthor. Appearing opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman/Clark Kent, Hackman cemented his portrayal of Luthor as one of the greatest DC villains of all time. Organically exuding the character’s quintessential wit and charisma, Hackman also created a unique version of Luthor on the big screen. Unlike other iterations of the villain, Hackman has hair. Elsewhere, the actor’s interpretation of Luthor was more grounded than subsequent versions, relying on a sly sense of capitalistic greed to drive his motivation in the film. Hackman went on to play Luthor again in the 1980 sequel Superman II and 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Without a doubt, Hackman’s Luthor remains one of the most memorable performances in a Superman project, and it still ranks among the star’s best roles.

Little Bill Daggett in Unforgiven

Unforgiven‘s many exceptional performances include Hackman’s portrayal of Little Bill Daggett, the Big Whiskey, Wyoming sheriff who works to stop Clint Eastwood’s William Munny from exacting revenge on a pair of cowboys who murdered a woman. The 1992 film, directed by Eastwood, won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Hackman’s role. The ruthlessness and egotism of Little Bill was expertly communicated by Hackman, who delivered one of the best character portrayals of his career. A commanding presence whenever on screen, Hackman also succeeded in establishing Little Bill’s friction with Munny as he relentlessly pursues the gunslinger. While tons of Western movie villains devolve into silly caricatures, Hackman’s Little Bill was genuine force.

Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection

Hackman’s first-ever Oscar resulted from his lead performance as NYPD narcotics detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in 1971’s The French Connection. Directed by William Friedkin, the movie follows Popeye and his partner, Roy Scheider’s Buddy Russo, as they investigate a case of heroin smuggled from France. The French Connection is a top-notch crime drama, and Hackman and Scheider proved a fantastic main duo in the action-packed story. Hackman’s portrayal of Popeye’s heated personality paired with his persistent grit paved the way for his future outstanding roles. The character was a groundbreaking representation of a detective at the time, as Hackman produced a uniquely imposing, unbridled rendition of the archetype that remains iconic to this day.

Captain Frank Ramsey in Crimson Tide

A fierce performance from Hackman as the strict and hard-nosed U.S. Navy submarine captain Frank Ramsey took 1995’s Crimson Tide to another level. Co-led by Denzel Washington as Executive Officer Ron Hunter, the story sees the lead characters rival each other for control of the USS Alabama as they patrol the waters during the Cold War. Hackman’s interpretation of the trigger-happy Captain Ramsey’s increasing recklessness as tensions rise is a spectacle to behold, as is the battle of wills between Ramsey and Hunter. Endlessly entertaining are Hackman and Washington’s performances, which match each other blow-for-blow just like their characters’ actions. Hackman injected an air of fiery intensity in Crimson Tide‘s thrilling narrative, and his portrayal stacks up to the best ever seen in a war movie.

Royal Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums

Wes Anderson’s 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums marked one of Hackman’s final acting roles, and also one of his best. He starred as Royal Tenenbaum, the patriarch of a wealthy estranged family who tries to reconcile with his adult children and ex-wife while pretending to have a terminal illness. Hackman shined as bright as ever in The Royal Tenenbaums, flawlessly bringing his character’s self-centered, yet vulnerable, nature to life. The comedy also showcased Hackman’s spectacular range, which wasn’t always obvious given his repeated instances of playing ill-tempered authority figures. A layered character with a ton of emotional depth, Hackman’s Royal Tenenbaum was truly one of his finest performances and the perfect exclamation point on his distinguished career.

All of these titles can be rented, purchased, or streamed across various platforms.