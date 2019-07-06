Ghostbusters Star Ernie Hudson Doesn’t Have a Deal yet for Jason Reitman’s Sequel

Ghostbusters franchise star Ernie Hudson hopes to return for Jason Reitman‘s Ghostbusters 3, but clarifies he’s yet to officially sign on to the picture.

“I know they’re doing [Ghostbusters 2020],” Hudson told syracuse.com at 2019 Salt City Comic Con. “I know Jason Reitman is going to direct it. He’s an amazing filmmaker. I’d love to be a part of it. I don’t have a deal yet, and I hope it works out. But no matter what, I know Jason’s going to make a great movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reitman confirmed at Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June Hudson, along with original co-stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, have each read his script that acts as a followup to the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.

Franchise co-creator Aykroyd, who acts as producer, said in recent months Reitman has penned “a beautiful script.” The film is a love letter to the franchise and the fans as much as it is to Reitman’s father, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman.

“I can’t say too much about it but it’s going to get made and hopefully there’ll be some familiar faces,” Aykroyd said. “It’s so different from even the first and second [film]. This just takes it to a new generation and a new direction that is so warm, heartfelt and indeed, quite scary when you confront some of the issues that are being discussed.”

Weaver, who played the haunted Dana Barrett in both Ghostbusters, seemingly confirmed her involvement when speaking to Parade, telling the magazine, “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” Co-star Annie Potts, who played secretary Janine Melnitz, also expects to answer the call for another Ghostbusters.

During a recent appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest, Hudson told Countdown City Geekcast Reitman’s sequel will “give the fans what they’ve been looking for.”

“I think the last movie with the ladies, it was a good movie and enjoyable, but it wasn’t quite what a lot of the fans wanted,” Hudson said of the 2016 reboot that starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. “I think this will be more in line with the original Ghostbusters, so I’m excited about it.”

Reitman approached studio Sony to retrieve footage from the 1984 original and recruited a team of Ghostbusters veterans for his film, which centers around new characters played by Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame).

“We reached out to all the originals — the cast, the crew, the people who made [Ghostbusters] — and we even formed this kind of small group that gets together, an advisory board of people who worked on the original film, to make sure that we make the right film,” Reitman said at Ghostbusters Fan Fest.

“I’m not gonna give anything away today, but I will say it’s a new movie. This is a new movie about a new set of characters, it takes place in a new place, a new location.”

Sony Pictures has dated GB20 for July 10, 2020.