Bill Murray Confirmed to Be in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Ghostbusters franchise is returning to the big screen this summer with Jason Retiman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a direct continuation of the story from the first two films in the series. Of course, this means that the original team of Ghostbusters remain a core part of the story’s continuity and fans have been wondering whether or not the original stars would be returning. Dan Aykroyd has already confirmed his role, but the rest have all been rumors, that is until today. The majority of the iconic Ghostbusters cast will be appearing in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and that includes the one and only Bill Murray.

Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican visited the set of Afterlife in Canada back in September, and he spent some time with Murray while he was there to shoot his scenes. Murray’s Peter Venkman is most definitely playing a part in the new film, as everyone had been hoping he would. Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are also going to show up in Afterlife, though the details surrounding all of their roles are being kept under wraps.

Of the original Ghostbusters stars, there are only two who won’t be returning for Afterlife: Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis. The latter of the two, who co-wrote the first Ghostbusters with Aykroyd and starred as Egon Spengler, sadly passed away in 2014. Murray explained during Vanity Fair’s visit to the set that part of the story of Afterlife will deal with the loss of the character.

“Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal,” he explained. “And that’s the story we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.”

Murray went on to praise the script of the sequel/reboot, saying that it has a lot of emotion and interesting plot threads.

“The script is good,” the actor said. “It’s got lots of emotion in it. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It’s gonna work.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on July 10th.