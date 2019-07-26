Ghostbusters Issues Advisory On Area 51 Raid

The Area 51 raid is heating up. Millions of people have joined the cause, claiming that they are going to make a joint effort to raid the top secret government facility in an effort to uncover the hidden aliens, once and for all. The idea behind it is that if enough people join the raid, someone will ultimately be successful in the efforts and the world will see whatever is inside. Now, the Ghostbusters have a word of warning.

“We don’t suggest storming Area 51 unless accompanied by professionals,” the Ghosterbusters Twitter accound said with an animated video pointing out the possible threats waiting inside.

First it warns to beware of “Extraterrestrial” beings: “An intelligent being originating from outside of the planet Earth or its atmosphere; alien.” It then cuts to a clip of Bill Murray from Ghostbusters.

In the interview with ABC news affiliate KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas, Area 51 raid plan mastermind Matty Roberts explained how the viral raid was initially sparked off as a joke, “It started out as just a pure stroke of imagination, just funny. I wanted to do something cool out there now that we have a bunch of people, but I don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

Since the launch of Roberts’ Facebook campaign to raid Area 51, millions of signed up to join the cause, and it has become a mainstream trend in pop culture. For example, The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus offered to lead the charge when asked about it at San Diego Comic-Con, which is another example similar to the Ghostbusters accounts getting in on the fun.

In fact, the whole Area 51 raid thing has gotten so big that Vegas is putting odds on people not only raiding the top-secret Air Force base but also whether or not a potential successful raider will find aliens.

