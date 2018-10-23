Make-A-Wish Child Becomes a Ghostbuster

Five-year-old Ghostbusters super-fan London ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

London was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect just 15 hours after he was born and has already endured multiple open heart surgeries, according to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, who granted the boy’s wish to become a real-life Ghostbuster as inspired by the 1984 supernatural comedy that starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Harold Ramis.

The first ghost is down!! Thanks to our hero, London, who is living out his wish of being a #GHOSTBUSTER! #LondonSavedTheDay pic.twitter.com/sFH8SFqBvZ — Make-A-Wish CA NV (@MakeAWishCANV) October 22, 2018

Something strange happened in London’s Sacramento, California neighborhood after Hudson issued London his special mission via video message, enlisting the boy’s efforts to fight against mid-level specters and ghouls alike.

Suited up in an official Ghostbuster’s uniform complete with Ecto Goggles, a ghost-bustin’ Proton Pack, and a P.K.E. meter, courtesy of Ghostbusters producers Sony Pictures, London was certified in Ghostbuster 101 training before hunting and capturing invading ghosts at a nearby Railroad Museum.

Because a Ghostbuster’s day is never easy, London was then tasked with clearing the Eagle Theater of its unwelcome haunts before having to defeat a giant marshmallow man at Waterfront Park. After London saved the day, he was celebrated by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Police Chief Daniel Hahn, who thanked the pint-sized hero with a key to the city.

Uh Oh, looks like London has more ghosts to chase. Five-year-old London wished he could make a difference in the world by fighting ghosts – stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/WnKnlsGBYq — Make-A-Wish CA NV (@MakeAWishCANV) October 22, 2018

“He’ll come out of [what]ever room he’s in, ‘Oh it’s time to hunt ghosts,’ and put on his pack and get hunting ghosts at the house or at the park,” London’s father, Stuart Green, told ABC News.

London was even transported around town in his very own Ecto-1 as the city rallied together to help the boy live out his fantasy.

“It’s great seeing people come together and take care of a kid that they don’t even know,” Green said. “It’s making his day so exciting and we’re thrilled about it.”

London told ABC News it was the “best day ever.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit working to fulfill the wishes of children battling critical illnesses. There are multiple ways to help, including one-time or recurring donations.