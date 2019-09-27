GI Joe: Snake Eyes Adds Ursula Corbero as Baroness

G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes spinoff has officially found its latest star. According to a new report from The Wrap, Ursula Corbero is set to play Baroness in the upcoming live-action film. Corbero is a Spanish actress, who is best known stateside for her role as Silene “Tokyo” Oliveira in La casa de papel and as Ines in the television adaptation of Snatch. She also made appearances in Física o Química, Isabel, and Anclados.

In the original G.I. Joe comics, Anastasia Cisarovna/Baroness is a femme fatale villain who serves as the lieutenant to Cobra Commander. The daughter of European aristocrats, Anastasia eventually gets involved in radical terrorist groups, which leads to her getting involved with Cobra. The character was previously played by Sienna Miller in 2009’s G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra.

Robert Schwentke, director of the final two Divergent movies, is set to helm Snake Eyes, with a script from Beauty and the Beast writer Evan Spiliotopoulos. Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor‘s Henry Golding will be portraying the titular character, and the cast is expected to also include Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

“We are going to the origin story,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said in 2018. “As you know in the comic book, you saw his face. And it is, I’ll say, the formation of a hero. So you’ve got to see somebody and it can’t be Ray’s age, unfortunately.”

While there’s no telling exactly what the long-term plan is for this new Snake Eyes movie, some have hoped that the spinoff film could culminate in a full G.I. Joe reboot — and possibly a crossover with one of Paramount’s other franchises, the Transformers.

“I might have been the one that started that fire,” Bumblebee star John Cena said in a previous interview. “Don’t look into that any more than a fan would be enjoying (it). I just think you have these two storied franchises that, especially because of the way this one was written, damn near rub up against each other. And I think it would be a really cool, in the days of big franchise universes, to see these things collide and coexist on the same screen.”

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on October 16, 2020.