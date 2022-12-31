Glass Onion: Hugh Grant Breaks Silence on His Surprise Cameo

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been delighting fans ever since it premiered on Netflix, with the Rian Johnson-helmed caper leaving people with a lot to talk about. That includes the impressive array of cameo appearances in the film — and one of the most significant ones is finally addressing it. Spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery below! Only look if you want to know! In a recent interview with Collider, Hugh Grant spoke out about his role as Phillip, the romantic partner of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who factors into two key moments of the film. As Grant put it, "It is true, I'm married to James Bond."

"It's the tiniest little moment," Grant explained. "I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours..."

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

What did you think of Hugh Grant's cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.