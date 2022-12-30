Benoit Blanc's Romantic Partner Could Return in New Sequel

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix, and the movie sees the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. Anyone who loved Knives Out probably wasn't too surprised by Glass Onion's confirmation that Craig's character is queer. The new film featured an amazing cameo by Hugh Grant as Blanc's boyfriend, and while Craig has said he doesn't want Rian Johnson's films to explore too much of Blanc's personal life, we might be seeing Grant again in the future. According to Netflix, Johnson would feel "lucky" to get Grant back in an upcoming Blanc mystery.

"I will say this, first of all, I should only be so lucky to get that actor back in a murder mystery," Johnson shared. "So we'll see. But I also feel like, if that happens, it would be way down the line because I feel like it's important to set the guardrails. And the guardrails for me are that each one of these is about the mystery. It's not about the detective." Johnson added of Blanc, "It's not about diving into who he is or where he comes from. He can't be the protagonist of it ... It has to be centered around the mystery. And the detective is only interesting in terms of the role that he plays and the story that we're telling." Johnson continued with a smile, "Look, I don't know, man, I'm also a liar ... And if something makes me laugh, I'll inevitably do it at some point. So we'll see."

When speaking with ComicBook.com, Craig explained why the Knives Out films shouldn't focus too much on Blanc's personal life.

"We don't really kind of want there to be a lot of it," Craig explained. "That's what we want. I mean, I think in the sense that the more of an enigma he can remain, the better it is for the storytelling. It's less about him, it's about the suspects. It's about the protagonist in the story and about how he hopefully figures out the case. And, you know, we see in this movie one technique. We saw in the last movie, a technique, and [Rian Johnson]'s gonna have to think of another technique. I think that his backstory, I'm not personally interested in what happened to Benoit Blanc when he was 10, but you know, I'm sure somebody can make it up and I'll just go, 'Yep, that's it.'"

However, Craig and Johnson were definitely delighted by Grant's cameo.

"Yes, he obviously is," Johnson previously confirmed at the London Film Festival (via Insider) when asked if Blanc is queer. "And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson shared. Craig added, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.