New ‘Glass’ Trailer Teaser Released

The next trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass is on the way – and we know that because a new teaser for that second trailer has just been released! Check it out, below:

James McAvoy is The Beast. Watch the new trailer for #GlassMovie Thursday. pic.twitter.com/1U4uwfjALp — Glass (@GlassMovie) October 8, 2018



This new teaser follows in the same pattern as the teasers for the first Glass trailer, by teasing one of the three main characters from this Unbreakable and Split threequel. Like last time around, we begin with James McAvoy’s Split character, identity disorder serial killer, Kevin Wendell Crumb. The visual that’s created is Crumb as his supervillain persona “The Beast,” formed out of shards of shattered Glass, with a tagline that names him by his superhuman name (“The Beast”).

Videos by ComicBook.com

During our coverage of New York Comic-Con, we were able ot get a look at all three of these new Glass posters featured in the teasers – take a look for yourself, below:

The the other two posters feature Samuel L. Jackson’s Mr. Glass, who is labeled as “The Mastermind,” and Bruce Willis’ David Dunn, who is labeled as “The Overseer.” The artwork of the glass shard images follows the same orange, purple, green, color scheme as previous promo photos, posters, and within the film itself, helping to keep a nice running theme in the film’s marketing campaign.

This second Glass trailer arrives as Shyamalan is putting the final touches on the film. He’s previously teased how Glass fits into the larger arc started by Unbreakable and Split – as well as the larger comic book movie genre, in general.

“For me, they’re almost a different genre, what we’re doing with Split, Unbreakable, and Glass. These are primarily thrillers and they’re very much more contained. They’re not CGI driven, they’re very simple and clean. The musculature that [comic book] movies have are not what we’re trying to do. The idea of what you don’t see is really what we’re insinuating, it’s the power of that.”

The first Glass trailer really was a well-balanced tease of epic drama and crossover action, which still left a lot to mystery (the Shyamalan signature). Hopefully, trailer 2 won’t overdue it, and will tantalize us even more, while still not spoiling everything.

Glass is set to premiere in theaters on January 18, 2019.