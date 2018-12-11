New ‘Glass’ Trailer Released

A brand new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass team-up has found its way online, and this one is all about Sarah Paulson‘s terrifying character, Doctor Ellie Staple.

The film, which is a long-gestated sequel to both Unbreakable and Split, sees the main characters of the two films together at a mental institution. Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), David Dunn (Bruce Willis), and the man of many personalities (James McAvoy) are all patients being experimented on by Paulson’s Dr. Staple, and it’s clear she doesn’t have the best of intentions in mind.

The announcement of Glass was a total shock to fans of M. Night Shymalan, who had been waiting years for a sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable. The characters had never been heard from again, until the very last scene in Split. After the Beast got loose, a TV in a local diner was showing the news footage of his escape. The film ended with David Dunn looking up from his seat at the bar and seeing the terrifying footage, knowing that he would need to do something with his powers.

After Split had been released, Shyamalan revealed that he would next make Glass, and it would feature the stories of both movies converging into one. However, despited the excitement surrounding this sequel, don’t expect another one any time soon.

During a recent interview, Shyamalan hinted that he doesn’t have current plans for another Glass movie.

“I don’t want to relive stuff and I don’t want to be an opportunist, that’s not the relationship that I have with the audience, that I aspire to,” the filmmaker shared with Digital Spy. “My aspiration is they know they’re going to get an original thriller every single time. That’s where my tastes go, so I’m going to say no [to another movie] right now.”

Glass is set to hit theaters on January 18, 2019.