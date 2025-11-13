Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Premiere Date Confirmed (And a Major Titan Is the Star)

Fans of Legendary’s MonsterVerse have been waiting to find out when Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters would be returning for a second season, especially after numerous teases and behind-the-scenes photos. Now the time has finally arrived, as Legendary has not only revealed the premiere date for season 2, but also which major Titan is set to be in a starring role, and there’s a lot to get hyped about for fans of the MonsterVerse.

Today, Legendary has revealed that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will hit Apple TV on Friday, February 27th, and the season will consist of 10 episodes. While you can expect a number of iconic monsters to make appearances, Monarch is already promising that one of the biggest Titans of them all will have a major impact in season 2, and that is the icon known as King Kong. Kong is all over the season 2 trailer, and you can watch all of the new footage in the trailer below.

Kong won’t be the only one returning for this next adventure in the MonsterVerse, according to the new footage, which features several other Kaiju wreaking havoc on the human populace. There will also be the unexpected return of Kurt Russell’s character from season 1, known as Officer Lee Shaw, who did in fact survive the explosive events of the season 1 finale in Hollow Earth, and will be back in action in season 2.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will pick up the story where it left off in season 1, which ended with members of Monarch finding their way back to Earth from Hollow Earth. Unfortunately, they would soon learn that they had landed on Skull Island, which if of course home to Kong. At the time, there wasn’t a second season order for the series, but now that we’re finally here, fans can look forward to a big Kong spotlight throughout season 2.

Season 1 was mostly focused on Godzilla, and Kong looks to play a central part in season 2. As you can see in the trailer though, there are plenty of other monsters in the mix, which Wyatt Russell actually teased when he said season 2 would be getting a bit of a Kaiju level up. From the footage in the trailer, he was clearly on the money.

“Season 2 of Monarch was really interesting to be able to get to do because we had to expand on certain themes and stuff that we found in the first season to really work. I haven’t been briefed on what I can tease and what I can’t. I can say that the mystery deepens. There are more monsters that arrive that are really fun to explore in the story. We wanted to level it up, I guess you could say, and in the Monarch way, ratchet up the stakes of the relationships as well. I can tease that the relationships really get ratcheted up,” Russell told Collider.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will star Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Anders Holm, Mari Yammoto, and Joe Tippett, and will hit TV screens on February 27th, 2026.

