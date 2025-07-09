Superman’s James Gunn Talks Godzilla Minus One With Director Takashi Yamazaki, Promises DC Studios Meeting

Superman is flying into theaters this week, but this doesn’t mean that James Gunn doesn’t have time to “talk shop” with other directors in the entertainment field. Gunn has long been a fan of not just comic books, he has been a fan of cinema and was more than happy to chat with Godzilla Minus One Director Takashi Yamazaki. Not only did the Superman director talk about how he felt about the latest Godzilla movie, which won an Academy Award, but Gunn assured Yamazaki that he has an open invitation to DC Studios. Is the kaiju-director preparing to enter the DC Cinematic Universe?

To help hype the release of Superman, Gunn talked with Godzilla Minus One’s Takashi Yamazaki, with the former sharing his thoughts on the latest take on the King of the Monsters, “I’m a big fan of Godzilla Minus One, it’s such a beautiful film. I think that seeing movie makers who are able to make spectacle films like that, that are true to the nature of what a Godzilla movie is. It’s not making fun of Godzilla movies, it truly loves them and it has that human element to it, it’s about people and human beings, first and foremost. It’s one of my favorite movies of the past few years so thank you.”

James Gunn shares his thoughts on ‘Godzilla Minus One’ with Takashi Yamazaki. pic.twitter.com/FBzdJCiqGB — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) July 9, 2025

The Godzilla Gunn

During the back and forth, Gunn continued to share his love for the Academy Award winning kaiju movie, “I think that Godzilla Minus One is so beautiful, it’s so many things. It’s a revolutionary film. One of the things I’m troubled by in the film industry is that people make what is considered ‘artsy movies’ that are good and people make commercial movies with popular characters and they’re just shoveled out there. The filmmakers don’t seem to create them with love so the first thing I look for in these movies is there a creator behind this film that is doing it with love? Do they care about the money themselves?”

To cap off their discussion, Gunn invited Yamazaki to come and visit him at DC Studios, planting the seeds for the latter to potentially join this new comic book universe on the big screen, “Please come to DC Studios. We’ll make sure to figure something out, you can come by and see DC Studios and I’ll show you the original Superman costume that is in my office!”

While it seems highly doubtful that we’ll see the Man of Steel and the King of the Monsters trade blows on the silver screen, that’s what the comics are for. Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong was a comic series that crossed universes together and saw how the DC heroes stacked up against Toho’s finest. With a sequel series currently underway to further flesh out this meeting of superheroes and titans, now is a good time to be a Godzilla fan.

