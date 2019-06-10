It’s Rambo vs. Godzilla In Most Ambitious Fan Crossover Trailer Ever

Mashup trailers can be some really good fun for fans, and the minds over at Funny or Die have provided one that’s not only timely, but pretty great. It takes the recent hype generated by Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood trailer, and marries it to the equally recent hype of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the excitement for its sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong.

As you can see in the trailer above, the end result of this particular mashup is pretty great.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is strangely surprising just how well the Stallone’s action/drama footage merges with the Kaiju action of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The fact that editors were able to create an actual compelling narrative from this concept speaks volumes; seeing an aging John Rambo going on the hunt one last time for giant monsters seems just over-top silly enough to actually happen in a movie!

Ironically enough, Rambo 5 was originally supposed to be Rambo V: The Savage Hunt, and would’ve seen the action hero taking on horrific monsters, of sorts. The proposed storyline was based on James Byron Hugggins’ 1999 novel Hunter, which centred around a squad of soldiers who encounter a beast tearing through facilities in the Arctic. As the soldiers begin to get knocked off one by one, it becomes clear that this creature is some kind of man-made monster. Rambo V would’ve added a super soldier angle to the beast’s backstory, as sort of commentary on the new age of genetic manipulation and the pitfalls of mixing science with the violence of military combat.

The Savage Hunt combined horror, sci-fi, and action under the banner of an iconic franchise character. In that way, it was pretty forward-thinking, as blending pulpy genres like action and horror in blockbuster franchise films is now all the norm. However, it’s clear that time has changed Stallone a great deal, and now Rambo V: Last Blood is taking its cues from something like X-Men spinoff film Logan to bring the saga to a close. Ironically enough, Logan shares a lot of similar plot points with The Savage Hunt, including the theme of new-age genetic manipulation threatening to make old soldiers obsolete. It’s also not hard to take the Savage Hunt concept and simpl tweak the monster at the center of its story into a much, much, bigger monster like Godzilla. If this Funny or Die trailer is any indication, we’d definitely buy that crossover for a dollar!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters. Rambo V: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.