Andy From Alien: Romulus Wins Best Male Character (Golden Issue Awards 2024)

Great characters are at the heart of great stories, and it wouldn’t be the Golden Issues if we didn’t take the opportunity to honor some of the best characters that appeared in movies throughout the year. The Golden Issues, voted on by ComicBook staff, have a few awards dedicated to the most memorable characters in film and television in 2024, with this specific award aiming to honor the best male character in a movie.

There have been a lot of great characters in movies this year, but our voters narrowed the list down to five nominees for the Best Male Character Golden Issue Award. David Jonsson’s android Andy was the big breakout character from Alien: Romulus, earning a nomination alongside Tom Hardy’s swan song performance as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance. Also joining the nominees are Dev Patel’s bone-crushing Kid in Monkey Man, Kōichi Shikishima’s beloved turn in Godzilla Minus One, and Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two.

And the Golden Issue for Best Male Character goes to…

Andy, the fan-favorite synthetic from Alien: Romulus!

This Alien movie from Fede Alvarez aimed to get the franchise back to the horror roots of Ridley Scott’s original sci-fi thriller. The story follows a group of young workers on a remote mining planet, who take a chance to make a better life for themselves by stealing an abandoned ship and taking it up to a dormant space station. There, of course, they come face to face with a horde of lethal xenomorphs.

Jonsson’s Andy is an older model of synthetic that has essentially “grown up” as a brother to Cailee Spaeny’s Rain. He has all of the capabilities of the androids that have been featured throughout the Alien franchise, but he also seems to have a deeply human element to him that the others haven’t expressed.

Over the course of the film, Andy not only establishes himself as the beating heart of Romulus, but also one of the strongest characters in any Alien movie. Outside of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, there aren’t many in the franchise that could stand up to Andy.

Congrats to David Jonsson and his beloved new Alien character!

Here’s the full list of nominees for Best Male Character: