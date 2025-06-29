5 Great Movies to Watch This Weekend Before They Leave Netflix

Like with any streaming service, movies on Netflix don’t stay on Netflix forever. These days, even streamers’ original content isn’t guaranteed to stay on there forever, much less remain their exclusive content. As June 2025 comes to a close, it’s now time to welcome new content to Netflix, but it’s also time to say goodbye to some choice content, too. The following movies are ones Netflix subscribers should check out before they make their way through the exit door. Or perhaps you’ve seen them already. If you were planning on a rewatch night, now would be the time.

We’ve tried to pick out the best from multiple genres. There’s a fantastic rom-com, a sports romance, a medical drama, a modern sci-fi classic, and a ’90s horror classic worth seeing before the legacy sequel hits theaters soon. Which are you going to pick for movie night?

1) Crazy, Stupid, Love.

One of the best romantic comedies of the 21st century, Crazy, Stupid, Love. tells the story of Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a middle-aged man whose marriage has fallen apart. His wife has been cheating on him with his boss, and the devastated Cal has been rotting in his new tiny apartment.

He gets back out on the dating scene courtesy of the intervention of the charming younger Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling). What Cal doesn’t know is that the womanizing Palmer has been dating someone new: Cal’s daughter.

2) Awakenings

Schindler’s List writer Steven Zaillian is no stranger to penning moving material, and the Robert De Niro and Robin Williams fronted Awakenings is no different. The film follows’ Williams Dr. Malcolm Sayer, a neurologist who administers an experimental drug to catatonic patients.

De Niro plays one of those patients, Leonard Lowe. Like the others, Lowe has essentially been brought back to full consciousness, and now he must adapt to a world that seemingly left him behind.

3) I Know What You Did Last Summer

Considering the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is right around the corner, there’s no better time to meet Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Ray Bronson in the 1997 original film. For any Scream fans, this is a must-watch. After all, it was penned by Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2, Scream 4, and will be directing the upcoming Scream 7.

It’s not as scary as the Ghostface movies, but it is similarly well-cast. Ryan Phillippe played a few fantastic jerks in the ’90s, and his Barry Cox may be the “best” of the bunch. Furthermore, Ben Willis AKA the Fisherman is a very solid antagonist, and it will be interesting to see how the 2025 film continues that character. Just avoid I Still Know What You Did Last Summer at all costs…it’s rougher than a stormy night in the Caribbean.

4) Draft Day

The final film by Ghostbusters and Stripes director Ivan Reitman, Draft Day is a football movie that should appeal to sports fans and non-sports fans alike. It’s essentially Moneyball with rom-com leanings.

Kevin Costner plays Cleveland Browns general manager Sonny Weaver Jr., who is hoping to draft a much talked about quarterback onto the team. But when he finds out the quarterback’s personal life and willingness to be a part of a team aren’t as glamorized as the press or fans are making them out to be, he decides to go in a different direction. This leads to a lot of pushback from the Browns’ coach and owner, but Sonny has to go with his gut.

5) Dune: Part Two

One of the best sci-fi movie sequels ever made, Dune: Part Two (from soon-to-be 007 director Denis Villeneuve) is a visually stunning and thematically poignant modern classic. Watching it on the small screen isn’t quite the same as in theaters, but even still, you still have a chance to catch up with the story of Paul Atreides on Netflix.

Part Two benefits from everything the first film did, but it also brings in some very well-cast talent, including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The only newcomer who is underutilized is Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, but that’s a relatively small sin in such an epic film.