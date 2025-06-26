Netflix Losing More Than 20 Seasons of Popular TV (And Subscribers Don’t Have Much Time Left to Watch)

Netflix is about to experience a pretty substantial TV purge this summer. The service always has movies and TV shows exiting the lineup as streaming contracts change or expire, but July is going to be a particularly brutal month as far as exits are concerned. On Wednesday, Netflix released its newsletter for July, pointing out all of the new arrivals and scheduled exits for the month ahead. That newsletter revealed dozens of popular movies that are leaving in July, along with more than 20 total seasons of television across several notable shows.

The big exits begin on July 1st, meaning that the last day to watch them will be June 30th. That day will see Netflix lose both seasons of The Wonder Years and all three seasons of Loudermilk, the latter of which was a surprising streaming hit when it was first added to the service last year.

The losses will continue as the month rolls on, with all five seasons of HBO’s Insecure exiting on July 3rd. Perhaps the biggest TV exit of the month will take place on July 8th when Netflix loses every episode of the smash-hit NBC drama This Is Us.

Later on in July, Netflix will also lose all four seasons of fan-favorite shows Call My Agent! and Wynonna Earp.

Everything Leaving Netflix in July

There are a lot of frustrating losses hitting Netflix in July, and those TV shows are just the tip of the iceberg. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July exits below.

Leaving July 1st

13 Going on 30

28 Days

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Annabelle

Colombiana

Constantine

Couples Retreat

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Do the Right Thing

Draft Day

Dune: Part Two

Friends with Money

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

The Net

The Nun

Obsessed

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Resident Evil: Retribution

Runaway Jury

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sisters

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 3rd

Insecure: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 4th

80 for Brady

Leaving July 5th

The Addams Family

Leaving July 8th

This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

Leaving July 13th

Life or Something Like It

Leaving July 15th

Barbie

Leaving July 16th

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Leaving July 22nd

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 25th

Scream VI

Leaving July 26th

Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 28th

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving July 30th

The Kingdom