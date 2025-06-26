Netflix Losing More Than 20 Seasons of Popular TV (And Subscribers Don’t Have Much Time Left to Watch)

Netflix is about to experience a pretty substantial TV purge this summer. The service always has movies and TV shows exiting the lineup as streaming contracts change or expire, but July is going to be a particularly brutal month as far as exits are concerned. On Wednesday, Netflix released its newsletter for July, pointing out all of the new arrivals and scheduled exits for the month ahead. That newsletter revealed dozens of popular movies that are leaving in July, along with more than 20 total seasons of television across several notable shows.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The big exits begin on July 1st, meaning that the last day to watch them will be June 30th. That day will see Netflix lose both seasons of The Wonder Years and all three seasons of Loudermilk, the latter of which was a surprising streaming hit when it was first added to the service last year.
The losses will continue as the month rolls on, with all five seasons of HBO’s Insecure exiting on July 3rd. Perhaps the biggest TV exit of the month will take place on July 8th when Netflix loses every episode of the smash-hit NBC drama This Is Us.
Later on in July, Netflix will also lose all four seasons of fan-favorite shows Call My Agent! and Wynonna Earp.
Everything Leaving Netflix in July
There are a lot of frustrating losses hitting Netflix in July, and those TV shows are just the tip of the iceberg. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July exits below.
Leaving July 1st
13 Going on 30
28 Days
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Annabelle
Colombiana
Constantine
Couples Retreat
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Do the Right Thing
Draft Day
Dune: Part Two
Friends with Money
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
The Net
The Nun
Obsessed
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Resident Evil: Retribution
Runaway Jury
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sisters
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2
Leaving July 3rd
Insecure: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 4th
80 for Brady
Leaving July 5th
The Addams Family
Leaving July 8th
This Is Us: Seasons 1-6
Leaving July 13th
Life or Something Like It
Leaving July 15th
Barbie
Leaving July 16th
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Leaving July 22nd
Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4
Leaving July 25th
Scream VI
Leaving July 26th
Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4
Leaving July 28th
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Leaving July 30th
The Kingdom