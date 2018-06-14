New ‘Grinch’ Trailer Released

A new trailer for Illumination’s The Grinch has just dropped, and it will make you care about the character in a way you probably didn’t think possible.

The new trailer shows the Grinch’s early days as a lonesome youth in an orphanage, watching the rest of the residents of Who-ville enjoying their bright and cheerful Christmas holiday. That understandably built up some resentment in the Grinch, resulting in the curmudgeonly person who is trying to stomp their Christmas celebrations out these days.

Thankfully he does have some light in his world in his trusty dog Max, but even that might not be enough to save Christmas.

The Grinch will be voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), who will cause the residents of Who-ville some sleepless nights after their Christmas celebrations become just a bit too much for him to take. The Grinch will be directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney and produced by Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy.

You can find the official description below.

“Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?”

The Grinch hits theaters on November 9.