Halloween Kills Star Teases a Tougher Karen in Sequel

Throughout much of 2018's Halloween, Judy Greer's Karen Strode laments her childhood and her connection with mother Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), only for the film's ending to unleash a more "badass" Karen that fired a critical shot at Michael Myers to seemingly defeat him. In the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, Greer confirms that we'll be seeing the more badass side of the character as opposed to the meeker version of the character. This will surely make more sense for the story, as the new film takes place right after the events of the previous film's conclusion. Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.

"I didn't even know she was such a badass, that was a reshoot," Greer confirmed to TooFab when talking about her character's pivotal turn. "I was like, 'Uh, love this!'"

When asked if we'll be getting more of this take on Karen, the actress confirmed, "Yeah, of course!"

Halloween Kills was originally set to land in theaters this past October, only to be delayed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While this announcement was made earlier this summer, fans have only been treated to two brief teasers about the upcoming adventure.

Following the release of the original Halloween in 1978, the series saw a number of follow-ups, including sequels that would contradict earlier chapters as well as a reboot timeline. The 2018 film aimed to reignite interest in the series, ignoring the events of all films other than the debut installment. Interestingly, the upcoming Halloween Kills will be following the formula we saw in 1981's Halloween II, as that film also picked up right where the previous film had left off.

Director of the 2018 film and Halloween Kills David Gordon Green previously detailed how the upcoming sequel will expand the scope of the story and the impact Michael Myers makes on the entire town of Haddonfield, Illinois instead of just Laurie and Michael's connection.

“If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield,” Green shared with Total Film. “'Mob Rules' was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14, 2022.

