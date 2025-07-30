Harrison Ford Addresses His Marvel Return as Red Hulk (And It’s Hilarious)

Any actor who agrees to do a Marvel Studios project has to become an expert at lying. As soon as their name enters the rumor mill, they’ll be bombarded with questions about who they’re playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what their future holds. Some performers become adept at keeping the company’s secrets, such as Andrew Garfield, who repeatedly denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while others, including Garfield’s castmate Tom Holland, struggle to hold everything in. Where Marvel Studios really runs into trouble, though, is when it brings in actors who have been around the block a few times and don’t have any interest in playing coy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harrison Ford certainly fits into that category, but having him take over for the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World was too good an opportunity to pass up. While the Star Wars star never embraced the allure of playing a comic book character, he played ball during the media tour and took the questions like a champ, even when they involved his transformation into the Red Hulk.

Brave New World‘s theatrical run is long over, and the movie is now available to stream on Disney+, where it’s finding some success. However, Ford is still being asked about whether there’s another Marvel project in his future. In an interview with Variety, the actor addressed whether Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has convinced him to give it another go, replying with one word, “Nope.”

Getting straight to the point is a very Ford move, so there’s not much to take away from his answer. What he said after that, though, could mean that the Red Hulk-sized door isn’t closed just yet.

“No,” Ford said after being asked about whether he would ever retire. “That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts.”

Marvel Studios Will Have Red Hulk in Its Back Pocket Going Forward

While there’s very little chance that Marvel Studios could convince Ford to film a short cameo or an episode of a TV show, there may be bigger things in Red Hulk’s future. In the pages of Marvel Comics, the character leads his own Thunderbolts team, and since the MCU’s version of that group only keeps that name for a short time, he can make it his own thing. That would allow Feige and Co. to make the Thunderbolts franchise a sort of anthology series, featuring a new iteration of the team in each installment.

There are also a lot of rumors about the Hulk being one of the villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If Bruce Banner is going down a dark path once again, there’s no one better than the “Hulk Hunter” to bring him in, and this time, he won’t have to worry about being at a disadvantage because he has his own angry alter ego.

Getting into a motion-capture suit probably isn’t the first thing on Ford’s to-do list, but he has yet to say he’s done with the franchise completely. It’s just going to take Feige offering him something juicy that comes with a nice paycheck to get him ready to break his character out of the Raft.

Captain America: Brave New World is streaming on Disney+.

Would you like to see Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk return to the MCU? Where would you want him to appear? Let us know in the comments below!