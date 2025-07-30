7 MCU Characters We Might Not See Again After Kevin Feige’s Controversial Comments

Kevin Feige’s new comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe included some exciting revelations, but also suggested that several new characters might never return to the franchise. During a recent press conference, Feige opened up about the recent state of the MCU, including the perceived drop in quality during an immense period of growth throughout the Multiverse Saga. During Phases 4 and 5, many new characters were introduced to the MCU, but Feige’s new comments suggest that not all of them will have bright futures in the franchise.

“There are plans for some and there are opportunities for all. It’s about finding what the right moment is,” Feige noted during the press conference when asked whether we’ll see any of Phase 4 and 5’s most mysterious characters return to the MCU. “Some, maybe we’ll never see again. Some, maybe we’ll see soon. For some, maybe it’ll be like Tim Blake Nelson and it will take 17 years. Who knows?” The reveal that some new MCU characters simply won’t be seen again is a disappointing one, and could mean we’ve already seen the end of the road for these characters.

7) Clea

One of the characters that was mentioned by name during the press conference was the sorceress Clea. Charlize Theron debuted as Clea during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ post-credits scene in 2022, in which she appeared to recruit Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to stop an incursion that he had apparently caused. Cumberbatch hasn’t yet been confirmed to be returning to the MCU, but he’s expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and a possible Doctor Strange 3, and Clea could be beside him, given her prominence in Strange’s Marvel Comics stories, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

6) Hercules

Hercules was another character mentioned during Feige’s recent press conference, and one of the MCU’s most exciting new additions, so it’s a shame we might not see him again. The son of Zeus (Russell Crowe) appeared in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder where he vowed to battle Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and bring worship back to the old gods. Since Feige has suggested Hemsworth could continue to play Thor for years, it’s possible a fifth Thor movie could feature this fight, bringing Brett Goldstein’s Hercules back to the MCU, but Feige’s comments could also hint at Hercules just being forgotten.

5) Starfox and Pip the Troll

Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt made their official MCU debuts at the very end of 2021’s Eternals as the Eternal Eros and his traveling companion, Pip the Troll. This was a controversial appearance in one of the MCU’s most heavily-criticized projects, so it seems likely that Styles will never reprise the role of Starfox, especially since the Eternals themselves don’t have a confirmed future. Eros is Thanos’ brother in Marvel Comics and in the MCU, and many want to see their mysterious tease explained, so there are still hopes Eros will return, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he doesn’t.

4) Dane Whitman’s Black Knight

As well as Eros and Pip the Troll, Eternals also marked the debut of Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Introduced as a love interest to Sersi (Gemma Chan), Dane Whitman comes from an enigmatic and powerful family in the MCU who own the Ebony Blade, which could transform Whitman into the Black Knight. In Eternals’ post-credits scene, Whitman was met by Blade, with Mahershala Ali making his first voice cameo in the MCU. Unfortunately, the Blade reboot’s difficult production has also left the Black Knight’s future uncertain, as speculation suggests he was dropped from Blade in an early draft.

3) Layla El-Faouly’s Scarlet Scarab

While Layla El-Faouly’s Scarlet Scarab – the avatar of the Egyptian goddess Taweret – has gone on to appear in Marvel Comics, she hasn’t shown up in live-action since her debut in 2022’s Moon Knight series. Oscar Isaac also hasn’t returned as Moon Knight himself, so it would be fantastic to see both Isaac and May Calamawy’s MCU heroes come back. Unfortunately, with the future so uncertain for Marc Spector’s Moon Knight, there are even fewer plans for the Scarlet Scarab, despite being a formidable new female hero and the MCU’s first Egyptian superhero, which is an important step for representation.

2) G’iah

Emilia Clarke’s G’iah became one of the most ridiculously-powerful characters in the MCU after infusing herself with the genetic information of many superpowered individuals to become a Super Skrull in 2023’s Secret Invasion. While Secret Invasion ended with G’iah being recruited by Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), teasing a future British superhero team, the poor reception to the Phase 5 series leaves her future in jeopardy. Clarke could have been a huge asset to the MCU, given her name recognition and fan base, but it’s very possible she’ll never be seen again as G’iah, who many would much rather forget.

1) Kang the Conqueror

Prior to his firing from Marvel in 2023, Jonathan Majors portrayed several Kang the Conqueror variants, setting himself up to be the Multiverse Saga’s primary antagonist. However, his arrest, trial, and conviction on two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault ruined these plans. Variants of Kang appeared in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and would have taken center-stage in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. His removal from the MCU and replacement with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, however, mean Kang may never be seen or mentioned in the MCU again, though some still want to see him recast.

