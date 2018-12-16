‘Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts’ is Cheaper Than Ever

New York Times best-selling pop-up engineer Matthew Reinhart and artist Kevin Wilson have worked their magic a stunning new book entitled Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts. Anyone that needs a last-minute gift for a Harry Potter fan should seriously consider picking it up, because the price just dropped to $38.87 on Amazon after a 43% discount and the $5 bonus that comes along with using the code GIFTBOOK18 at checkout (the code can only be used once per customer per account). This is the lowest price ever offered for the book by a considerable margin.

The book is billed as an “exhilarating, interactive guide to the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry” that features pop-up re-creations of major locations inside and outside of Hogwarts castle. As you can see in the image above, it can even fold out to form a 33-inch x 37-inch map of Hogwarts Castle and the surrounding grounds – including the Quidditch pitch, the Forbidden Forest, and more.

The book also features mini-pops that will focus on “beloved elements” from the Harry Potter films, like the Marauder’s Map and the Flying Ford Anglia. All-in-all, there are 5 spreads and 30 Pops for Harry Potter fans to enjoy.

